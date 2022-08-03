Editor’s Note: Model the Cyber Interactions and Civic Engagement We Want Our Kids to Use

Read on doorcountypulse.com
Related
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Our Late Friend, Francha Barnard
Francha Barnard, for her part, knew where she was going. And if you chose to stand in her way, though she may have been just a fraction of your height and weight, she might tell you where to go as well. And no, I won’t go for the obvious rhyme by suggesting “to hell,” but she might’ve thought it, if she’d never have said it.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Beautiful Door County, Wisconsin
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are a lot of different kinds of vacation rentals across the country, and sometimes it can be difficult to find something unique. It’s easy enough to find beach rentals, but what about a truly beautiful community with lots to do that doesn’t involve mandatory sun tans and the ocean? Allow us to introduce you to beautiful Door County, Wisconsin, where you can find lots to do all while enjoying the scenery, rugged coastline, and a whole lot more.
Door County Pulse
Grants Available for Home-Based Child Care Providers
Door County families rely heavily on home-based child care providers to care for young children, so their work is very important. Now current and future home-based child care providers may apply for a grant through United Way of Door County – funded by the Women’s Fund of Door County – that’s intended to support high-quality, accessible, affordable home-based child care and acknowledge the cost of operating a labor-intensive business that creates wear on providers’ homes.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
GEO-DC Capital Campaign Starts with a Dance
The Greater Escarpment Organization of Door County (GEO-DC) is launching its capital campaign – to raise funds to build an educational center at the top of the hill in Ellison Bay – during a dinner and dance Aug. 25 at the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom at Mr. G’s, 5890 Hwy 57 south of Jacksonport. The evening will feature a cash bar opening at 6 pm, a buffet dinner at 6:30 pm and live music by the Swingin’ Door Big Band.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Whittling
The more mature I get, the more life whittles away at me. First, it was my hearing. I find myself saying, “Pardon me” often. Recently, I gave myself a self eye exam in Baileys Harbor, the town where I live, on the signage of the new building in town. I sat across the street with my pickleboard paddle and covered each eye and got every letter.
Door County Pulse
Land Trust Gathering Celebrates Conservation Efforts
Door County Land Trust will host its annual gathering for its members and the public Aug. 21, 3-6:30 pm, at the conservation-easement property of Sandy and Ed Miller, 2401 E. Meadow in Baileys Harbor. The event will include an introduction of the Land Trust’s new executive director, Emily Wood, who...
Door County Pulse
Norma Bramsen Honored for 60 Years in P.E.O.
During the recent Wisconsin state convention of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Norma Bramsen of Chapter EJ in Sister Bay was recognized for her 60 years of service and leadership, working relentlessly to raise scholarship and loan money for women to pursue their educational dreams in college, technical schools or certification programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
In Memoriam: Francha Barnard
Editor’s Note: Poetry is something readers of the Peninsula Pulse are accustomed to finding in our Literature section. It’s not something they’ll come across in our Community section – at least not 99% of the time. This week, we’re changing that up. Francha Barnard of Baileys...
Door County Pulse
Fresh Take 42 Offers New Twist on Healthful Food
With white siding on the outside and wood on the inside, the high ceilinged Fresh Take 42 looks much like a barn, a fitting backdrop for the restaurant’s homemade dishes. Sitting just north of the Red Putter in Ephraim, the eatery created by Ashe Rider and partner Dave Reera is a labor of love in its first season in the former home of Joe Jo’s Pizza.
WBAY Green Bay
NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
whby.com
Input sought on proposed Green Bay Public Market
GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Broadway, Inc. is seeking public input on the proposed Green Bay Public Market. The nearly 43,000-square-foot building would have room for about 20 businesses, a community event space, demo kitchen, dining area and additional tenant space. An online survey is available to those who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
WNCY
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
Poolgoer and GB official react to Resch Aquatic Center's early-season shut down
City of Green Bay leaders say the Resch Aquatic Center in Green Bay is closing early for the season due to staffing shortages.
Door County Pulse
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape
The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
Hometown Hero: U.S. Navy vet recalls ultimate sacrifice his brother made in Vietnam
Maribel, Wis. (WFRV) – “He was good-hearted and helped anybody. He was a worker, all of us pretty much were workers.” Pat Brantmeier recalled his brother Bernard, who he affectionately calls Butch. Growing up on a farm west of Denmark as one of 10 kids, Brantmeier was used to working hard. On the same day […]
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 4 & 5, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 4 & Friday, August 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Comments / 0