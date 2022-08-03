ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Editor’s Note: Model the Cyber Interactions and Civic Engagement We Want Our Kids to Use

By Debra Fitzgerald
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Our Late Friend, Francha Barnard

Francha Barnard, for her part, knew where she was going. And if you chose to stand in her way, though she may have been just a fraction of your height and weight, she might tell you where to go as well. And no, I won’t go for the obvious rhyme by suggesting “to hell,” but she might’ve thought it, if she’d never have said it.
STURGEON BAY, WI
travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Beautiful Door County, Wisconsin

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are a lot of different kinds of vacation rentals across the country, and sometimes it can be difficult to find something unique. It’s easy enough to find beach rentals, but what about a truly beautiful community with lots to do that doesn’t involve mandatory sun tans and the ocean? Allow us to introduce you to beautiful Door County, Wisconsin, where you can find lots to do all while enjoying the scenery, rugged coastline, and a whole lot more.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Grants Available for Home-Based Child Care Providers

Door County families rely heavily on home-based child care providers to care for young children, so their work is very important. Now current and future home-based child care providers may apply for a grant through United Way of Door County – funded by the Women’s Fund of Door County – that’s intended to support high-quality, accessible, affordable home-based child care and acknowledge the cost of operating a labor-intensive business that creates wear on providers’ homes.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage

Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baileys Harbor, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Door County, WI
Society
Door County, WI
Education
Door County Pulse

GEO-DC Capital Campaign Starts with a Dance

The Greater Escarpment Organization of Door County (GEO-DC) is launching its capital campaign – to raise funds to build an educational center at the top of the hill in Ellison Bay – during a dinner and dance Aug. 25 at the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom at Mr. G’s, 5890 Hwy 57 south of Jacksonport. The evening will feature a cash bar opening at 6 pm, a buffet dinner at 6:30 pm and live music by the Swingin’ Door Big Band.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Whittling

The more mature I get, the more life whittles away at me. First, it was my hearing. I find myself saying, “Pardon me” often. Recently, I gave myself a self eye exam in Baileys Harbor, the town where I live, on the signage of the new building in town. I sat across the street with my pickleboard paddle and covered each eye and got every letter.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Land Trust Gathering Celebrates Conservation Efforts

Door County Land Trust will host its annual gathering for its members and the public Aug. 21, 3-6:30 pm, at the conservation-easement property of Sandy and Ed Miller, 2401 E. Meadow in Baileys Harbor. The event will include an introduction of the Land Trust’s new executive director, Emily Wood, who...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Norma Bramsen Honored for 60 Years in P.E.O.

During the recent Wisconsin state convention of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Norma Bramsen of Chapter EJ in Sister Bay was recognized for her 60 years of service and leadership, working relentlessly to raise scholarship and loan money for women to pursue their educational dreams in college, technical schools or certification programs.
SISTER BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Workforce Housing#Signage
Door County Pulse

In Memoriam: Francha Barnard

Editor’s Note: Poetry is something readers of the Peninsula Pulse are accustomed to finding in our Literature section. It’s not something they’ll come across in our Community section – at least not 99% of the time. This week, we’re changing that up. Francha Barnard of Baileys...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fresh Take 42 Offers New Twist on Healthful Food

With white siding on the outside and wood on the inside, the high ceilinged Fresh Take 42 looks much like a barn, a fitting backdrop for the restaurant’s homemade dishes. Sitting just north of the Red Putter in Ephraim, the eatery created by Ashe Rider and partner Dave Reera is a labor of love in its first season in the former home of Joe Jo’s Pizza.
EPHRAIM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
whby.com

Input sought on proposed Green Bay Public Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Broadway, Inc. is seeking public input on the proposed Green Bay Public Market. The nearly 43,000-square-foot building would have room for about 20 businesses, a community event space, demo kitchen, dining area and additional tenant space. An online survey is available to those who...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape

The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 4 & 5, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 4 & Friday, August 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy