Coordinated Community Response: Getting to the Root Causes of Domestic Abuse

As Door County’s population and numbers of visitors continue to rise, so do the calls for help due to car crashes, falls, and accidents on the water and local trails. Aaron LeClair, director of the Door County Emergency Services department, joins Debra Fitzgerald in the Baileys Harbor studio to talk about the growing demand for his department, the top emergency calls they receive, where those emergencies are most likely to happen, educational opportunities to prevent emergencies and what the future holds for his county-wide department.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO