These Are Orlando's Top-Rated Pizza Restaurants & Some Slices Are As Big As Your Head

Read on www.narcity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
westorlandonews.com
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
click orlando
Red Panda Noodle looks to bring something unique to Central Florida dining
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker are not newcomers to the Orlando area, but they hope to bring something wholly different to the dining scene with their new restaurant, Red Panda Noodle. Hillis and Parker recently left the kitchen at Orlando Meats to start their own...
WESH
Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert
ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flashpackingamerica.com
Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
995qyk.com
Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa
Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
click orlando
Former Applebee’s manager ‘in shock’ after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — As people head to downtown Orlando nightclubs this weekend, there will be some noticeable changes. Friday will be the first night the city is rolling out its new security plan for late-night bars and clubs. Mayor Buddy Dyer said the changes are in response to last...
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
westorlandonews.com
Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Kissimmee
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened a new medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida. Located at 51 N. Doverplum Ave., the doors opened on Thursday, August 4th, with ongoing regular hours of 9am – 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 8pm on Sunday. All first-time guests are eligible for...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Council On Aging awarded $5.69 Million HUD grant for affordable housing for seniors, Osceola and Kissimmee add $4.3 Million more
With the cost of housing continuing to increase in and around Osceola County, many families and individuals are finding it more and more challenging to find attainable or affordable housing, and that especially impacts seniors, many who are already struggling with inflation and increasing rental expense as they try to make ends meet on fixed incomes.
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
Comments / 0