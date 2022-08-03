The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel talks touring, the Stones, Dylan, and Philly with WXPN’s Bruce Warren

While on a run of east coast dates with fellow IRHP favorite Lael Neale, Kate Bollinger and her band stopped by our studios to test out some new material. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade session is an artist who first appeared on XPN as a musical ambassador to her hometown. In early 2020, while she was still a college senior at the University of Virginia, Kate Bollinger was a featured artist in the World Café Sense of Place visit to Charlottesville. Back then, Bollinger was finishing her degree in cinematography, and multidisciplinary artistic touches abound on her new EP, Look at it in the Light. Released earlier this year, the EP melds breezy indie melodies with jazz-inspired structure; all linked through the highly stylized retro-leaning videos that accompany the songs. While on a run of east coast dates with fellow IRHP favorite Lael Neale, Kate Bollinger and her band stopped by our studios to test out some new material.

