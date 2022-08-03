The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel talks touring, the Stones, Dylan, and Philly with WXPN’s Bruce Warren

Read on xpn.org
11 concerts to see this week, including A Giant Dog, Susquehanna Folk Festival, Leon Bridges and more
The weather is hot. Shows are cool. Whether your vibe is sweating it out in a punk show crowd or enjoying some smooth soul sounds from a Fairmount Park lawn, this week’s concert picks will fit your needs. Here are eleven shows to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; details and more information can be found at our Concerts and Events page.
The Key Studio Sessions: Mobbluz
The funky Philly groove riders rock an eclectic set of vibrant instrumentals ahead of their packed gig schedule for summer 2022. It’s been a whirlwind year and a half since Mobbluz made their formal touch-down on the Philly music scene. The world was just starting to re-open post-lockdown, singers and rappers alike were looking for open mics to flex and sharpen their craft, and a top-notch house band was a must.
Billy Bragg’s music bridges political themes with the intensely personal
Bragg’s decades of activism and songwriting have only helped to crystallize and empower his thinking on what we need to make the world a better place. I don’t think I’m dropping any sort of bombshell when I say that, lately, a lot of things have felt … pretty bleak. For your sake and mine, I won’t list things off here, but if you keep up with the news, you might end up feeling overwhelmed, discouraged and angry.
Listen to Riverby cover Bright Eyes for tribute compilation by Take This To Heart Records
Pop rockers Riverby cover Bright Eyes for the 20th anniversary of LIFTED. Riverby has a new tune out today, a cover of Bright Eyes’ “You Will. You? Will. You? Will.” for Take This To Heart Record’s tribute of their 2002 record LIFTED or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground.
Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Kate Bollinger
While on a run of east coast dates with fellow IRHP favorite Lael Neale, Kate Bollinger and her band stopped by our studios to test out some new material. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade session is an artist who first appeared on XPN as a musical ambassador to her hometown. In early 2020, while she was still a college senior at the University of Virginia, Kate Bollinger was a featured artist in the World Café Sense of Place visit to Charlottesville. Back then, Bollinger was finishing her degree in cinematography, and multidisciplinary artistic touches abound on her new EP, Look at it in the Light. Released earlier this year, the EP melds breezy indie melodies with jazz-inspired structure; all linked through the highly stylized retro-leaning videos that accompany the songs. While on a run of east coast dates with fellow IRHP favorite Lael Neale, Kate Bollinger and her band stopped by our studios to test out some new material.
Stella Donnelly teases sophomore LP ‘Flood’ with delightful single “How Was Your Day”
Stella Donnelly’s latest single “How Was Your Day” explores a less-seen side of a relationship’s ending. Australian indie rocker Stella Donnelly is preparing for the follow up to her wonderful 2019 record Beware of the Dogs. Her new record Flood comes out August 26th, with single “How Was Your Day” and video out now.
Bonny Light Horseman show a softer, country side on single “Exile”
Folk music supergroup Bonny Light Horseman shows more of their country sensibilities on new single “Exile.”. The term “folk supergroup” seems a little odd, as the folk genre typically features a standalone songwriter. But there is no better term to describe country outfit Bonny Light Horseman. The...
Punk artifacts are on display at Neon Museum’s ‘Art/Rock/Revelry’ exhibit
The showcase of zines, flyers, and oral histories runs through September. Philadelphia is a city filled with history. Every street, every house, every building has some story. While the Liberty Bell and the Rocky steps may take the spotlight, the vast history of Philadelphia’s underground is just as fascinating. The Neon Museum of Philadelphia is hosting Art/Rock/Revelry, an exhibit to highlight artifacts of the city’s independent music culture, particularly from the 70s and 80s.
