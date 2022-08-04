ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Father, son charged with stealing farmer's hay crop

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

Father, son charged with stealing farmer's hay crop 00:32

A Weld County farmer called the police on his landlord for allegedly stealing his crop right out of the field. Levi Adam Berig and Adam Lee Berig are facing felony criminal trespass charges.

Adam Lee Berig Weld County

Weld County Sheriff's deputies said the father and son team cut 30 acres of hay before it was ready for harvest and tried to sell it on Craigslist.

Adam Lee Berig Weld County

The farmer says that this isn't the first time either: the Berigs allegedly cut another 120 acres earlier this year.

In all, he lost about $50,000 worth of hay.

Comments / 29

Chris Jones
3d ago

My mama used to say if you pee in the wind you get a sty in your eye.

LocalGuy
2d ago

Seems like a lot of work for theft. Maybe get a job instead?

Boyd Brown
2d ago

The apple never falls far from the tree.

