Father, son charged with stealing farmer's hay crop

A Weld County farmer called the police on his landlord for allegedly stealing his crop right out of the field. Levi Adam Berig and Adam Lee Berig are facing felony criminal trespass charges.

Adam Lee Berig Weld County

Weld County Sheriff's deputies said the father and son team cut 30 acres of hay before it was ready for harvest and tried to sell it on Craigslist.

The farmer says that this isn't the first time either: the Berigs allegedly cut another 120 acres earlier this year.

In all, he lost about $50,000 worth of hay.