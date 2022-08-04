ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen announces she is pregnant: 'We have another on the way'

 2 days ago

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant.

The model and "Cravings" cookbook author announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she is expecting another baby after undergoing in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.
MORE: Chrissy Teigen opens up about her struggle with infertility

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another on the way."

"It's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she added.

The news comes nearly two years after Teigen shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she suffered a miscarriage . A few days before sharing the news, she told her followers that she had been admitted to the hospital due to " excessive bleeding ."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend City Harvest Presents The 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club in New York, April 26, 2022.
MORE: How Chrissy Teigen's openness can impact the public's perception of pregnancy loss

She and her husband, John Legend, said they were going to name that baby Jack.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Teigen, who is already a mom to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, expressed her apprehension around sharing her pregnancy news and talked about the nerves she would feel after each appointment.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," Teigen said. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and amazing."

It's unclear if Teigen will be having a baby boy or girl, but many of her fans and friends flooded her comments section sharing their warm wishes and congratulatory messages, including fellow "Cravings" co-author Adeena Sussman.

"We're waiting for that little bebé with open arms," Sussman wrote.

