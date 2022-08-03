ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Council members Hussey and Dr. G team up for community clean-up

 4 days ago
Related
KTLA

Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project

The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
REDLANDS, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response

Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
BEAUMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona building is future home of private school

A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
CORONA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sbcity.org

Pepper Avenue Improvement Project

The San Bernardino City Council, in partnership with the City of Rialto, has approved a contract for street improvements on Pepper Avenue between Mill Street and Base Line Street. The contract, awarded on August 3rd to Hillcrest Construction, Inc. of Corona, CA in the amount of $5,553,697, will encompass a two-mile section of roadway that spans both cities and two San Bernardino City Council wards (3 and 6).
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside apartment complex sold before it’s completed

A 482-unit apartment complex in Riverside has been sold. The project, which sits on 18 acres at 3461 La Cadena Drive, is part of The Exchange, a 35-acre mixed-use development being developed by AFG Development LLC, according to a statement. JPI Development Group Inc. in Murrieta purchased the project from...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Politics
claremont-courier.com

Noose spotted on Thompson Creek Trail

COURIER Distribution Manager Tom Smith came across this noose at 6:30 a.m. this morning while walking the Thompson Creek Trail just southwest of Pomello Dr., in Claremont. There was no evidence of foul play or a struggle, Smith said. Claremont police say they did not receive any calls for service regarding the grim find.
CLAREMONT, CA
theeagle1069.com

Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption

Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

