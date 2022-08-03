Colton America Soccer Club wins big at the National Cup Finals in Colorado

Read on iecn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Little League 12U Boys Start Northwest Regional Tournament with 3-1 Victory Over Alaska
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - The Lewiston Little League 12U Boys All-Star team kicked off their Northwest Regional Tournament Saturday afternoon in San Bernardino, CA, with a 3-1 victory over Alaska!. Lewiston wasted no time getting on the board, putting up two runs in the top of the first inning. Both...
2023 CB Maliki Crawford commits to USC; Lincoln Riley flips another California prospect
Lincoln Riley continues to add high-end talent from his massive recruiting base in Southern California. Class of 2023 cornerback Maliki Crawford committed to USC football on Tuesday. Crawford, a Pacifica Oxnard star, made the announcement on social media. Crawford previously committed to UCLA, but ...
KCRA.com
'We are on our way': Rocklin team blazes path to Little League World Series
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Tri City Little League All-Stars pack their bags and bats for San Bernardino for the West Regional, the final tournament before the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “It’s once in a lifetime and not a lot of teams get to go down to...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
eenews.net
Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts
California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
dallasexaminer.com
African Americans, hate crimes and money
Recently, the California Department of Justice released a report which showed that African Americans are the greatest victims of hate crimes in the state. This is not surprising since we have always been the victims of hate crimes, with law enforcement seeking to underreport for fear of looking bad. At the writing of this editorial, there are more than 42 active investigations of shootings by law enforcement personnel in the state of California. This fact came to light recently as the San Bernardino Police Department attempted to avoid an investigation of the shooting of Rob Adams, who was shot 7 times in the back on July 16.
San Bernardino airport opens for commercial passengers, with flights to San Francisco and Utah
San Bernardino International Airport for the first time is opening up for commercial passengers, with Breeze Airways offering flights to San Francisco and Provo, Utah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
SoCal to see slight chance of thunderstorms in some parts this weekend
Southern California this weekend will see warm to hot temperatures, with some parts seeing a slight chance of thunderstorms.
townandtourist.com
19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)
San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
CBS News
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
foxla.com
Inflation hitting Norco horse rescue
S & D horseback riding has been in Norco for many years. Now, the owners are feeling pressure from what is hitting a lot of people: inflation.
Comments / 2