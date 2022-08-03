ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Colton America Soccer Club wins big at the National Cup Finals in Colorado

By Manny B. Sandoval
iecn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on iecn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
Albion, CA
Colton, CA
Sports
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Garcia, CO
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Colton, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
townandtourist.com

10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)

Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
TEMECULA, CA
eenews.net

Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts

California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#The Colton America Soccer#Casc Marketing Specialist
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
INGLEWOOD, CA
dallasexaminer.com

African Americans, hate crimes and money

Recently, the California Department of Justice released a report which showed that African Americans are the greatest victims of hate crimes in the state. This is not surprising since we have always been the victims of hate crimes, with law enforcement seeking to underreport for fear of looking bad. At the writing of this editorial, there are more than 42 active investigations of shootings by law enforcement personnel in the state of California. This fact came to light recently as the San Bernardino Police Department attempted to avoid an investigation of the shooting of Rob Adams, who was shot 7 times in the back on July 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona building is future home of private school

A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
CORONA, CA
townandtourist.com

19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)

San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Inflation hitting Norco horse rescue

S & D horseback riding has been in Norco for many years. Now, the owners are feeling pressure from what is hitting a lot of people: inflation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy