I Visited With Cody Canada About Fridays River Stage Show

Read on 965therock.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sapulpatimes.com
Hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and love—all found at The Big Dipper
Author’s note: This is an expanded version of a story and post that first appeared on The Sapulpa News and Views Facebook Page a half dozen years ago. It was one of their most-viewed posts of all time, especially after Route 66 enthusiasts near and far began to share it on social media. There were more than 10,000 views within a three-month period.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
OKC VeloCity
Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market
VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Lou Ferrigno Forecasts The Weather With Cassie Heiter
OKLAHOMA CITY - Actor Lou Ferrigno, a former Incredible Hulk himself, joined News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter Friday at the Green Screen to help out with the weather forecast.
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill
The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phones prohibited during Kevin Hart Paycom Center performance in OKC
Audience members will be prohibited from using phones or smartwatches during actor/comedian Kevin Hart's upcoming performance at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City VFW Post 1201 Flea Market is Held on Sunday’s
The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.
News On 6
Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair
Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
KOCO
Gas Buddy shows prices below $3 per gallon at OKC metro stations
MUSTANG, Okla. — Gas prices continue to go down, and the first station in the country to drop below $3 a gallon is in the Oklahoma City metro. As of Friday morning, Gas Buddy shows that three stations along Mustang Road – two near Southwest 15th Street and another near Reno Avenue – have regular gas for $2.97.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
itinyhouses.com
Adorable Tiny House with Land is a Turnkey Ready Homestead
Whether you’re looking for an additional property or are just planning to go tiny full time, it can be rather tough finding a tiny house with land as a part of the complete package. This 24’ tiny house though, is just that and more!. With acres of land,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces July 25-Aug. 5
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court July 25-Aug. 5 are:. Shane Tyler McGee and Chelsea Nicole Dariann Garner. Joseph Anthony Jurkovich and Danielle Rebecca Taylor. Divorces. Sue Ellen Brashear vs. Danny Ray Brashear. Mary Katherine Combs vs. Richard Eugene Combs.
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
96.5 The Rock
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0