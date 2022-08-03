Packers preparing for Friday's Family Night, presented by Bellin Health

Read on www.packers.com
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Former Packers Coach Has Hilarious Reaction To Aaron Rodgers Using Psychedelics
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, that ayahuasca helped him learn how to unconditionally love himself. “To me, one of the core tenets of your...
Packers.com
5 things learned at Packers Family Night – Aug. 5
GREEN BAY – The Packers conducted their annual Family Night practice Friday in front of 50,112 fans at Lambeau Field. Here are five things we learned. 1. The No. 1 defense wasn't making anything easy, and rookie LB Quay Walker was showing up a lot in that regard. The...
Packers legendary wide receivers talk importance of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday. There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald […]
Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
Yardbarker
Romeo Doubs is emerging as a target for Aaron Rodgers
The Packers might have themselves an emerging playmaker who does not have the last name Lazard, Watkins, Cobb or even Watson. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, a star at Nevada, has played well in camp. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected him with 132nd overall pick in April's draft. He might...
Packers: LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite
Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite. The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler received the news via a knock at the door by former Packer cornerback and 2021 Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson. Once it sunk in for Butler, he was overcome with emotion — and for good reason.
Packers.com
MT5: Training camp is special time of year in Green Bay
On the first Saturday of every month, Mark will write about a topic of interest to Packers fans and the organization, and then answer five fan questions. Fans are encouraged to email Mark with their name and hometown at:. I'm always amazed at the tremendous atmosphere that we have here...
Packers.com
Fans reminded to 'reset their preset' to Packers Radio Network affiliate stations ahead of 2022 season
With Packers football kicking off for the preseason next week and the regular season just over a month away, the team is reminding fans to "reset their preset" to their local Packers Radio Network affiliate station. Several changes to the Packers Radio Network are debuting this year, notably the addition...
