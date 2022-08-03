ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition

By Tony Owusu
 3 days ago
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall.

Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas.

In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement for the D Grill which was closed at the beginning of the pandemic as part of a floor-wide expansion that includes more space for slots and the doubling the size of the BarCanada sports bar.

"We came up with the concept that everybody loves bacon," Abe Taylor, a partner in the restaurant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We developed the idea further and pitched it to the hotel. We sent care packages to the hotel for all the executives, and the care packages included several pounds of flavored bacon.”

While the restaurant is still developing the menu for the restaurant, the menu is expected to offer between 55 and 65 bacon-centric dishes.

The menu will also feature pork belly, pulled pork, pork rib, and pork shoulder items.

Bacon won't be the only thing drawing visitors to Vegas this fall.

Sports on the Strip

For decades every professional sports league treated gambling, and by extension Las Vegas, as some sort of demon that might bring their sport down. Broadcasters never talked about things like point spreads or favorites ignoring what was a multi-billion dollar industry that just happened to be mostly illegal.

Over the past few years, Las Vegas welcomed the National Hockey League's expansion Golden Knights to an arena directly on the Las Vegas Strip nestled among many Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report properties. That was followed by the former Oakland Raiders moving to a new stadium built just off the strip.

In addition, Las Vegas hosted the NFL Draft, will host a Formula 1 race, and has become the hot candidate cities for franchises in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB) looking to relocate.

And while no specific NBA team has targeted Sin City, MLB's Oakland Athletics have been in negotiations with multiple sites on and adjacent to the Strip. Those discussions have seemed to inevitably lead to the team moving (even while Oakland continues its efforts to keep the team) but where the A's would land has been a mystery.

Monokeypox in Sin City

As of Aug. 1, there are 23 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox in Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District is looking through the poo to keep track of the situation.

“The good thing is that the monkeypox signal is relatively low and it is coming from strategic manholes that service segments of the Las Vegas Strip and from at least 1/15 wastewater treatment plants,” UNLV associate professor Dr. Edwin Oh told CBS8 in Las Vegas.

The UNLV surveillance program covers about 2.4 million people and that coverage should be able to detect if there are increasing incidences of the virus in the population.

The wastewater being studied originates from water coming from casinos and hotels located on the Strip and other locations in the region.

doooh
3d ago

Bring back buffets , gamblers love them and even if they don't make money and are expensive to maintain that's the perk the gamblers receive for putting their hard-earned money into those machines !!!

