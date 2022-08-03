Read on www.wdio.com
Indiana becomes 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Indiana Legislature on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in...
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Kentucky flood survivors turn to grim task: Burying the dead
CHAVIES, Ky. (AP) — Angel Campbell should have been sitting in her usual chair in her grandmother’s living room this week, looking through her old photo albums and eating her favorite soup beans. Now the living room is gone, and so is her grandmother. A week after 82-year-old...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Sunday evening for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
Brandon Weatherz: Hot Friday with strong storms possible looking west
Our Friday features a breezy south wind that allows heat and humidity to take over the Northland. Highs range from mid-80s to low 90s with the exception of the North Shore. Skies will be sunny to start with clouds increasing from the west through the day ahead of rain chances. A cold front approaching northwest Minnesota will allow shower and thunderstorm chances to reach into north central Minnesota in the afternoon and evening. An isolated storm may be capable of large hail and damaging winds along and west of a line from Brainerd crossing the Iron Range to Ely. Heavy rain will also be possible.
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Justin Liles: Storm chances tonight and through the weekend
A cold front will move into the Northland late this afternoon and tonight. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms associated with the front. The chance will be over portions of northern Minnesota this afternoon, spreading southeast into northern Wisconsin tonight. Severe thunderstorms, capable of producing hail to half dollar size and damaging wind to 70 mph, are possible over portions of central into northern Minnesota.
Flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said. The park near the California-Nevada state line received at...
Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
Two severely injured when motor flipped into boat on Rainy Lake
The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured when their running motor landed in their boat near Franzen Island on Rainy Lake. Authorities received a call about a boating accident on Thursday approximately 9:19 p.m. According to authorities, the caller reported that he and another party were severely injured.
