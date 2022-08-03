Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory

Read on www.ncwlife.com
Related
ncwlife.com
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
ncwlife.com
Spokane County dips back in well for providers of jail alternative services
(The Center Square) - Spokane County had no luck getting service providers to participate in a Supported Release pilot program earlier this summer, so a second call for applicants has been issued. The county is seeking professionals to help establish a program that allows nonviolent offenders to obtain treatment for...
McMorris Rodgers, Hill leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race
SPOKANE CO, Wash. — Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic newcomer Natasha Hill are currently leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race. In the latest count, McMorris Rodgers is leading with more than 50 percent of the vote. Hill follows with 30.55 percent and fellow Democrat Ann Marie Danimus has 11.28 percent. Sean Clynch, a Republican, trails with 7.5...
stateofreform.com
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youths in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns. Get the latest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update 08/07 12:10 p.m.: Spokane Police Department has confirmed that the man has been found and is safe. The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022. His last location...
spokanepublicradio.org
Airway Heights to ask residents to renew transportation benefit district
Ballot counting will continue for several more days in Washington. But Airway Heights officials are already in education mode for their November ballot measure. The city will ask taxpayers to allow it to collect sales tax for transportation and pedestrian improvements in the rapidly-growing city west of Spokane. It's a continuation of a tax that has been assessed for the past 10 years on people who have bought things in Airway Heights, whether they live there or not.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
ncwlife.com
Spokane businesses seek solutions to city's homeless problem
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 122 businesses in Spokane are hosting a symposium in September to help government leaders and community members better understand the “multifaceted” issue of homelessness. “This is our second symposium. We want to continue to dialogue with others on this complex...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spokanepublicradio.org
School meals are now free for all Spokane Public Schools students
Breakfast and lunch are now free for all public-school students in Spokane. If the city’s state representative has his way, school meals will be free for all Washington students. About 44% of Washington public school students go to a school where – thanks to a new state law –...
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Court records paint a better picture of the robbery that led to a fatal shooting by police in downtown Spokane on Wednesday. The situation started with a robbery in Spokane Valley. A western Washington man, 58-year-old Scott Banchero, was robbed at a local motel after arriving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery
SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
Comments / 3