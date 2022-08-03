ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 1

Related
TechSpot

LG Gram 16 - 2022

The LG Gram 16 (2022) is a wonderful laptop, featuring a lovely 16-inch panel as well as an ultra-portable design that’s easy to stow away in a bag. There have been a couple of compromises to achieve this feat, such as a throttled performance and a questionable build quality, but such flaws are easy to overlook when you can carry this large laptop to work without breaking your back.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

HP Victus 15

The HP Victus offers solid gaming performance for a budget price, but you have to make a lot of trade-offs to get it this cheap. The HP Victus 15 (15-fb0028nr) delivers respectable performance for its price. As a new entrant, it’s created solely for the price-conscious buyer but it can play high-end titles well whilst balancing most other productivity tasks with ease.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Hard disk 1TB

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus One#Android#Smart Phone#Trustedreviews
TechSpot

Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget

Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

AMD upgrades the Ryzen Embedded series with Zen 3 and a 10-core model

Bottom line: According to one of AMD's partner system integrators, Advantech, the chip maker has made a new generation of embedded SoCs based on the Ryzen 5000-series. It's not too different from the mainstream series, but it does contain the first 10-core Zen 3 part. Two years ago, AMD updated...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

IDITBAR

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
TechSpot

Jd80II

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

toni123

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

theusmirror

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

rohaan8130

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

Checkup

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Starlink users in France exceeding 250GB/mo data usage could see slower speeds come October

What just happened? Network throttling is coming soon for Starlink users in France. In a recent email sent to customers, the company revealed a Fair Usage Policy going into effect in October that will prioritize users with less than 250GB/mo data consumption. Those going over this limit can expect slower network speeds, which they can address by paying €10 for 100GB of additional data and reclaim priority access.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

RunningThe

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Intel expects to have Wi-Fi 7 PCs in 2024 with speeds up to 5.8Gbps

Forward-looking: Intel has revealed its timeline for bringing Wi-Fi 7 PCs to market, promising more stable and significantly faster connections for more wireless devices. A few other companies are already dabbling in Wi-Fi 7 even though its final specifications aren't ready. This week, Intel revealed that it should have Wi-Fi...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?

In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

jessicam121

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

stevedelmayne

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

Habibur Rahaman

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

TechSpot

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy