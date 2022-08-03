Read on www.techspot.com
Related
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
LG Gram 16 - 2022
The LG Gram 16 (2022) is a wonderful laptop, featuring a lovely 16-inch panel as well as an ultra-portable design that’s easy to stow away in a bag. There have been a couple of compromises to achieve this feat, such as a throttled performance and a questionable build quality, but such flaws are easy to overlook when you can carry this large laptop to work without breaking your back.
HP Victus 15
The HP Victus offers solid gaming performance for a budget price, but you have to make a lot of trade-offs to get it this cheap. The HP Victus 15 (15-fb0028nr) delivers respectable performance for its price. As a new entrant, it’s created solely for the price-conscious buyer but it can play high-end titles well whilst balancing most other productivity tasks with ease.
Hard disk 1TB
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BMW Finally Gets Its Act Together With All-Electric Platform, EV 3 Series and X3 Likely Coming First
It's called "Neue Klasse' and it's coming in 2025.
CARS・
Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
TechSpot
AMD upgrades the Ryzen Embedded series with Zen 3 and a 10-core model
Bottom line: According to one of AMD's partner system integrators, Advantech, the chip maker has made a new generation of embedded SoCs based on the Ryzen 5000-series. It's not too different from the mainstream series, but it does contain the first 10-core Zen 3 part. Two years ago, AMD updated...
IDITBAR
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jd80II
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
toni123
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
theusmirror
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
rohaan8130
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Checkup
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Starlink users in France exceeding 250GB/mo data usage could see slower speeds come October
What just happened? Network throttling is coming soon for Starlink users in France. In a recent email sent to customers, the company revealed a Fair Usage Policy going into effect in October that will prioritize users with less than 250GB/mo data consumption. Those going over this limit can expect slower network speeds, which they can address by paying €10 for 100GB of additional data and reclaim priority access.
RunningThe
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot
Intel expects to have Wi-Fi 7 PCs in 2024 with speeds up to 5.8Gbps
Forward-looking: Intel has revealed its timeline for bringing Wi-Fi 7 PCs to market, promising more stable and significantly faster connections for more wireless devices. A few other companies are already dabbling in Wi-Fi 7 even though its final specifications aren't ready. This week, Intel revealed that it should have Wi-Fi...
Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?
In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
jessicam121
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
stevedelmayne
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Habibur Rahaman
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 1