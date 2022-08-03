ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison

By Inside Edition Staff
insideedition.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency

An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Sledge, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Crime & Safety
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fulcher
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
The Independent

Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida

A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Fbi Special Agent#Violent Crime#Web3#Wlbt#Fbi#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy