Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison

Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’
A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Man Accused Of Killing ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Reality Star Pleads Guilty
A man has pleaded guilty to killing Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s reality star Andre Montgomery. According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on July 22, Travell Anthony Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a separate count of murder-for-hire in the 2016 killing. In Hill’s plea agreement...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Ex-cop who held George Floyd's legs as Derek Chauvin pinned him down is sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights
A former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Thursday. Judge Paul Magnuson called Thomas Lane's role in Floyd's death 'a very serious offense in which life was lost.'. '[The] fact...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality
Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida
A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
A Woman Who Claimed Picking Up Dollar Bill Led to Fentanyl Overdose Is Refuted by Experts
The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area. As you’ve probably seen floating around social media...
80-year-old man sentenced for tasing and raping underage neighbor at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- An 80-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced to 39 years for raping his juvenile neighbor. Bernalillo County court records show David Sarver was handed the sentence July 6. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office,...
Over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in 'record-breaking' seizure, officials say
Authorities said they seized over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine from a box truck that crossed the border into the U.S. from Mexico in what they called one of the largest busts of the drug in San Diego County. Four men were arrested in connection with the haul, which was contained...
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
State prison warden banned braids, cornrows and dreadlocks. A Black inmate is now suing.
A state prison warden issued a memo banning braids, cornrows or dreadlocks for inmates being moved in or out of a facility or in solitary confinement.
Elderly woman scammed out of $230,000 by being told she was being accused of crimes she didn't commit
A senior citizen who lives in the Chicago suburb of North Aurora was told she was being accused of money laundering and drug trafficking. She wasn't. And she hadn't committed the offenses. She was also told that, to clear her name, she needed to deposit hundreds of thousands of dollars...
American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
