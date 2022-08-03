ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

Beat the Heat & Cool Off at the Kittery Community Center and Rice Public Library

kitteryme.gov
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kitteryme.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever

Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
PORTLAND, ME
thewestendnews.com

Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022

The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Kittery, ME
The Maine Writer

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town

Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
DOVER, NH
92 Moose

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Air Conditioning#Cdc#The Rice Public Library#The Maine Cdc
WMTW

Severe drought reaches coastal Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Maine. According to the new drought monitor released on Thursday, much of coastal Maine is now in severe drought. Roughly 8% of Maine is considered in severe drought conditions, including Portland, where there is a rainfall deficit of 7.3 inches since Jan. 1.
MAINE STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nerej.com

The Boulos Co. sells 8 Turning Leaf Dr. to MGM Builders

Windham, ME MGM Builders purchased 8 Turning Leaf Dr. from Timm Realty in a sale brokered by John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company. MGM has been building homes in Southern Maine for three decades. They’ve been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations. They will move into a new suite, and an existing tenant will move into their former space.
WINDHAM, ME
themainewire.com

Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’

This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick issues drinking water advisory

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick is reporting elevated levels of manganese in local tap water, advising against children drinking the water for more than 10 days out of the year. The town says the Berwick Water Department has been experiencing difficulty over the last two weeks with...
BERWICK, ME
92 Moose

These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine

Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy