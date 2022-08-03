Beat the Heat & Cool Off at the Kittery Community Center and Rice Public Library

Read on www.kitteryme.gov
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
mainepublic.org
Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening
A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever
Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
thewestendnews.com
Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022
The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Deerfield Valley News
Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town
Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
What Business Should Go Next to Hannaford’s on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
WMTW
Severe drought reaches coastal Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Maine. According to the new drought monitor released on Thursday, much of coastal Maine is now in severe drought. Roughly 8% of Maine is considered in severe drought conditions, including Portland, where there is a rainfall deficit of 7.3 inches since Jan. 1.
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
nerej.com
The Boulos Co. sells 8 Turning Leaf Dr. to MGM Builders
Windham, ME MGM Builders purchased 8 Turning Leaf Dr. from Timm Realty in a sale brokered by John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company. MGM has been building homes in Southern Maine for three decades. They’ve been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations. They will move into a new suite, and an existing tenant will move into their former space.
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
themainewire.com
Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’
This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
WMTW
Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Berwick issues drinking water advisory
BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick is reporting elevated levels of manganese in local tap water, advising against children drinking the water for more than 10 days out of the year. The town says the Berwick Water Department has been experiencing difficulty over the last two weeks with...
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
