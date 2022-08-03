Check Out The Pics; Our Backpack Celebration Was So Much Fun

Read on kqvt.com
Back To School Shopping Looked Different in the 90’s
As the back-to-school rush continues this weekend. It got me thinking about how different the shopping options are today. I mean, who remembers going to try on clothes and not taking home the clothes the same day? It's called layaway! There were so many places such as Jerry Lentz Sports, Kinney Shoe, and Millers Outpost. Below are a few more that will bring back those memories.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Texas tax-free weekend 2022: What qualifies and what doesn't for back-to-school purchases
You can save $8 on every $100 you spend but keep in mind, not everything is exempt.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Texas History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Texas.
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
THROWBACK THURSDAY: You Got It, Take it Away
If you grew up in a Tejano and Proud household, chances are the words, 'you got it, take it away' have meaning for you. The Johnny Canales show was a staple in a lot of households in Victoria on Sunday mornings.. This meant breakfast followed by church and then cleaning house. In case you forgot, check out this video. The later years of the Johnny Canales show featured his wife, Nora, and it never felt the same.
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
No Joke Here’s What You Need To Make An Hour to Afford Rent In TX
Who needs two jobs just to pay basic rent? Yep, me too. Texas isn't playing around when it comes to the cost of housing. It's really no joke. The disparity between the average hourly income and what you'd need to make per hour to afford the average rent in our great state is damn near ridiculous.
This Beloved Texas Brand Dubbed The Worst Ice Cream in the Entire Country
As a Texan, it's okay to feel personally attacked with this one. Blue Bell Ice Cream has been dubbed the 'Worst Store-Brought Ice Cream Brand in the country." Yes, the entire country; and yes were are shook too. According to a survey from Mashed, over 600 people voted and 20%...
Horrific Video Leads to A 25 Yr Animal Cruelty Sentence in Texas
It's been said that " Every dog has its day," and for one rottweiler in Texas, thanks to a concerned citizen who took footage of him getting beaten by his owner, Buddy the rottweiler has a new life full of love and kindness. And Texas now has one of the...
fox26houston.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
One Lucky Person Won the Historic Mega Millions Jackpot
One person matched all the numbers on the Friday night(7/29/22) drawing. Mega Millions Mania definitely took over as MM the website crashed just after 10 pm central time on Friday night and stayed down for about 15 minutes. As the website came back users were put in a virtual waiting room. The website displayed this message: We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and using a virtual queue to limit the amount of users on the website at the same time. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience.
Victoria Mother Tragically on Life Support From Massive Aneurysm
"She was the life of the party with the most infectious laugh." This is how Cayce Sala is described by her closest loved ones. Cayce Sala is a mom, a daughter, a sister, a fiancé, and a friend. However, in just days, her life will come to a heartbreaking end.
