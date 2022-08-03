Read on www.hobokengirl.com
hobokengirl.com
33 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Another week of summer is in the books, and hopefully everyone is finding ways to stay cool outside of the office. We’re back with another week of everything you might have missed when it comes to the news in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: the Bayonne City Council bans pigeon + poultry ownership; rapper Ice-T aims to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City; Hoboken nail salon The V Spot announces closing; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
betterwaterfront.org
Construction of a long-awaited waterfront park at the Weehawken Cove will begin next spring
Construction of a 2.5-acre waterfront park at the north end of Hoboken at the Weehawken Cove will begin this spring. This will be the first major addition to Hoboken’s riverfront park since Maxwell Place Park was established in 2007. The Fund for a Better Waterfront (FBW) first proposed the...
Overpeck County Park Playground in Leonia NJ
The first time we discovered Overpeck County Park Playground in Leonia New Jersey it was an accidental discovery. We had just left Field Station Dinosaurs and drove by the entrance of Overpeck County Park. It’s super close by. We had been in the habit, even then, of stopping for playgrounds, and I wanted to explore this park to see if they had one.
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction
A GoFundMe page haas been started for a longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction, potentially facing a $2,800 rent increase. “Jeff [Trupiano] has been under relentless attack by his landlord for several years now. His case has been bouncing between the courts and the Hoboken Rent Board but is now coming to an unconscionable head Jeff‘s rent is currently being subjected to an uncapped ‘hardship increase,'” the GoFundMe page description says.
hobokengirl.com
This Union City Couple Met at Saku + Got Engaged at the Weehawken Waterfront
Danielle Grande and Jeffrey Grey are a Union City couple who recently got engaged locally. The pair’s love story includes a lot of local ties — they met at Saku in Hoboken, had their first date at 512 Quantum Sound in Union City, and eventually got engaged along the Weehawken waterfront after being together for two years. The Hoboken Girl had the chance to talk with these soon-to-be newlyweds. Read on learn more about Danielle and Jeffrey and their Hudson County love story.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Weehawken Opened $10.5M Pool To Public But Might Still Be Violating Green Acres Policy: Report
Weehawken's beautiful $10.5 million swimming pool has been opened to out-of-towners. The Department of Environmental Protection apparently told officials that had to open the pool to non-residents as keeping it closed to residents-only was in violation of DEP rules, as the pool was Green Acres-funded, NJ Advance Media reports. The DEP did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Friday, Aug. 5.
roi-nj.com
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
theobserver.com
Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21
Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
hobokengirl.com
The Village to Open Fort Lee Location in Winter 2022
You already know we’re obsessed with The Village in Edgewater — and recently, we just found out the coffee x play locale is expanding to a second location at the Hudson Lights Plaza in Fort Lee. The Village, whose first location is at 250 Old River Road in Edgewater, provides a supportive environment for the entire family whether you just want coffee — or need space for your child to enjoy playing and learning. This unique spot combines the education of a learning center with the perks of a play cafe by providing a variety of children’s classes from dance and art to STEM and language. Here’s more about The Village’s new location coming to 2030 Hudson Street in Fort Lee this winter PLUS the exclusive offer for Hoboken Girl readers.
Bayonne officials give updates on ongoing pedestrian bridge projects
Bayonne is in the process of completing renovation of an existing pedestrian bridge and is set to soon break ground on another, according to city officials. At the July meeting of the City Council, City Planner Suzanne Mack explained the crux of the delays on the planned pedestrian bridges over Route 440. The bridges would connect the new residential, commercial, and industrial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) with the rest of the city.
hobokengirl.com
We’ve Compiled a List of Summer Happy Hour Specials in Hoboken + Jersey City
Despite the pumpkin decorations and back-to-school supplies that are popping up on store shelves already, summer isn’t over just yet. And sipping a drink outside might just be one of the best reminders of that — especially when you got a great deal. It’s still light outside after work, and the best way to make the most of it is by catching up with friends over food and drink specials. Luckily for us, Hoboken + Jersey City are full of great bars and restaurants that feature awesome happy hour specials. Keep reading to find some great happy hour summer specials in Jersey City and Hoboken to enjoy the rest of the summer.
Media reports shed light on Amy DeGise’s income and residence
In the past week after footage was shown of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run and calls for her resignation have grown, multiple media reports had shed light on her income status as well as an ignored payment to a veterinarian. The at-large councilwoman has been charged with hitting...
Newark Airport gender neutral bathroom gets top 10 attention
Who needs recreational weed when you have a bathroom so “calming” right inside Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport?. A business services company, Cintas, just named a gender-neutral bathroom inside Terminal B one of the best public restrooms in the nation. And you can help finish off its competition by voting.
boozyburbs.com
Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack
According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
roi-nj.com
Big 1st half for Bergman Real Estate — especially in Bergen County
Bergman Real Estate Group, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Woodbridge, announced Thursday that it has had a total of 77 lease transactions in the first half of 2022, putting it on pace to exceed its year-end total in 2021. John Osbourne, executive director of leasing...
Saint Peter’s University to test the definition of ‘school’ in lawsuit to block Medusa dispensary
Saint Peter’s University has sued the Jersey City Planning Board for approving an application for a dispensary that school officials say violates the requirement that dispensaries be at least 200 feet from a school. The dispensary, called Medusa: Stoned at First Sight, would be on the same Montgomery Street...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
