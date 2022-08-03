ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

By WKYT News Staff
wymt.com
 3 days ago
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several dozen sports radio listeners arrived in Knott County to help hand out supplies for the flood stricken areas. “Through all of this-the devastation and destruction, we have seen the true heartbeat of Kentucky,” said Jeff Honeycutt with Emmalena Elementary. Volunteers heard...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago. “I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear gives end-of-week updates on EKY flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was live again Friday to update Kentuckians on flooding aftermath and relief efforts. He said the death toll is still 37, with no deaths confirmed in recent days. He said there are still two people missing confirmed by Kentucky State Police. For flooding...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporations across the country have come to Eastern Kentucky to help serve flood victims. Papa Johns stationed their mobile food truck in Neon to feed victims in the area. Franchise business partner Brad Beighley says people have been lined up since they got there, and they are honored to feed them.
FLEMING-NEON, KY
wymt.com

WSAZ Investigates | Fighting Fraud

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits. One West Virginia mother, Misty Brown, recently found herself in a tough spot after her son’s Social Security benefits were sent to someone else who withdrew more than $1,000 in cash. “June the 4th I wake up,...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Estill County Engineers

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County hopes to build on their current momentum to go along with their new turf. “Well the experience we gained last year in playing some either some close games with those teams or beaten, I thinks given us a good foundation for this years team,” said Engineers head coach Jordan Marcum.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

4-star defensive back commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have picked up another key defensive recruit. Four-star 2023 defensive back Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to Kentucky. Anglin picked UK over Pittsburgh, Tennesee and Alabama among others.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY

