Springfield Police Searching for Wanted Man

Read on 933kwto.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Police release new information on man terrorizing businesses in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of Tuesday, August 2, business owner Shawn Crowley received a call from his secretary. She told him that someone had damages multiple vehicles in his used car lot by throwing large rocks over the fence, shattering windshields and denting vehicles. Crowley says the...
KYTV
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident
Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
933kwto.com
SPD Asking for Help Finding Missing Man
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Diquan Hall was reported missing from the Arc of the Ozarks on July 7th. Police say Hall is known to frequent the Veterans Coming Home Center and often walks downtown. Hall is without his psychiatric medicine....
Springfield woman pleads guilty to abducting 3 boys
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The mother of three boys who were abducted in March in Springfield and taken to Arizona has pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with custody and has been put on supervised probation for five years. Brittany Barnes was sentenced to four years on each of the counts, but the sentences were […]
KYTV
1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty. Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund. Investigators say Barnes...
KTTS
Felon Charged After Springfield Homicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have arrested a convicted felon on gun charges in connection with last weekend’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of South Scenic. 19-year-old Jaiden Falls died and another man was shot. 40-year-old Deangelo Heard is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. KY3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Springfield, Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KYTV
Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
933kwto.com
Three Arrested After Chase In Springfield
Springfield Police arrested three people after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The three suspects were wanted in connection with an assault. Police sealed off the neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after they stopped the car. One person escaped custody. No other details have been released.
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
Lawrence police arrest suspects who allegedly vandalized church
Lawrence police have made an arrest in relation to churches that were vandalized on Sunday. The vandalizer allegedly spray painted "vote no," in relation to Amendment 2
ozarkradionews.com
Ava Man and Juvenile Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Other Charges
Ava, Mo. – Two people from Ava were arrested in connection with a burglary near Goodhope on July 21. A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary near Goodhope where a gun safe was stolen. Evidence led to the arrest of a male juvenile and the location of the safe in an abandoned house. Additional clues led to the arrest of an adult suspect, Clint Mitchell, age 27 of Ava.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Fentanyl: What Springfield Police is doing to stay safe from exposure as overdoses rise
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police are responding to more calls related to Fentanyl. SPD said they’ve responded to nearly 50 calls for Fentanyl-related overdoses in 2022. “I know that over the years it is we’ve seen more cases or suspected overdoses involving this type of drug,” Lt. Steve Schwind said. “Obviously it’s a concern for public […]
ozarkradionews.com
Dodge Caravan Crash on Highway Y Leads to Intoxication-Related Charge
Hartville, MO. – A crash occurred yesterday afternoon and injured a woman from Norwood. The crash occurred as a 1997 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway during a curve, and ended up striking both a fence and a tree at roughly 4:05 PM. The Caravan was moving Northbound on Highway Y, and the crash happened just five miles South of Hartville.
Comments / 1