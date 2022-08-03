ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

WATCH | Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/5/2022)

Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

