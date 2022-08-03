WATCH | Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup

Read on www.wkyt.com
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/5/2022)
Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
