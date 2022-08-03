ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

WNYT

New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state

A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border

New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
96.1 The Breeze

A Favorite Retailer Set To Return To New York

It looks like a one-time favorite shopping location could make a comeback to New York. The Bon-Ton which had locations all across New York State is looking to come back but this time as an online retailer, for now. According to footwearnews.com, The Bon-Ton is ready to launch its online...
Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
nylcv.org

2022 New York State Legislative Wins

The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
longisland.com

NYS Announces $15,000 Pay Increase to Attract and Retain Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Civil Service today announced a $15,000 Geographic Pay Differential was approved for Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers located in the lower Hudson Valley and downstate areas. The measure will help the agency address recruitment and retention challenges for law enforcement in lower Hudson Valley and downstate regions.
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
98.1 The Hawk

Flying A Drone In New York? Here’s What You Need To Know

Drones are seen more and more in the skies around us. From tiny personal ones to really professional models with high-quality cameras, drones are becoming very popular in the private and public sectors. I love watching videos from drone operators, and there are several in the Greater Binghamton area who do an amazing job showcasing our communities from the sky.
Big Frog 104

CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service

Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
