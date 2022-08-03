Read on www.newfoodmagazine.com
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state
A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
New York’s Top 15 Party Schools Ranked for ’22! Who’s Number One?
With a new school year starting this month at most colleges across New York, it’s time for summer drinks at the lake to turn into tailgating and house parties. For anyone keeping score, Niche has released their official 2022 rankings of the state's top collegiate party scenes. Upstate makes...
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border
New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
A Favorite Retailer Set To Return To New York
It looks like a one-time favorite shopping location could make a comeback to New York. The Bon-Ton which had locations all across New York State is looking to come back but this time as an online retailer, for now. According to footwearnews.com, The Bon-Ton is ready to launch its online...
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
NYS Announces $15,000 Pay Increase to Attract and Retain Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Civil Service today announced a $15,000 Geographic Pay Differential was approved for Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers located in the lower Hudson Valley and downstate areas. The measure will help the agency address recruitment and retention challenges for law enforcement in lower Hudson Valley and downstate regions.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Voters in NY State's second primary must declare a party before August 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The August 23 primary for the U.S. House and State Senate races is coming up. This is New York State's second and final primary before the November 8 midterm elections. To vote in the primary, you must register with a political party by Thursday, August...
Flying A Drone In New York? Here’s What You Need To Know
Drones are seen more and more in the skies around us. From tiny personal ones to really professional models with high-quality cameras, drones are becoming very popular in the private and public sectors. I love watching videos from drone operators, and there are several in the Greater Binghamton area who do an amazing job showcasing our communities from the sky.
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site. Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home. Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed...
