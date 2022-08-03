Read on www.blazersedge.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
Related
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Vanessa Bryant takes issue with tweet about DeMar DeRozan
Vanessa Bryant had some issues with Nike after her late husband Kobe died in a tragic helicopter accident, but the two sides eventually worked out an agreement. With Nike still manufacturing Kobe sneakers, Vanessa wants to make sure it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend remains the face of the apparel line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
RELATED PEOPLE
Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed
The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season
NBC Sports
Steph unveils Curry 10s with adorable help from Riley
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.
Iman Shumpert, Knicks Ex, Arrested at Airport
TMZ says the charge is classified as a "State Jail Felony,'' which means Shumpert could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted.
LOOK: Viral Video Of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons In Los Angeles
A video was posted of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons all in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brittney Griner doing 'better than yesterday'
Basketball star Brittney Griner is still in shock but doing “better than yesterday,” say her lawyers as they wait word on prisoner swap with Russia.
7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign
LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent on August 5. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, who lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No.7 Kobe Pace
Heading into the 2022 season, ClemsonWire will look at multiple players on the Clemson football roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school and what role they will play for head coach Dabo Swinney this season. With starting running back Will Shipley covered, we will now be taking a look at backup running back Kobe Pace. Though not the starter, Pace is one of the most important pieces of the Tigers’ offense and should be in line for another season with a solid workload. Here’s a snapshot look at Kobe Pace. Vitals...
Michigan names Naurato interim coach after Pearson exit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the men’s program. “We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. An investigation that was given to the school in May and obtained by MLive and other news outlets revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season. Pearson’s contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program. He was 99-64-16 at Michigan over five seasons.
Massive Report About LeBron James' Future On Thursday
Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported intriguing information about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. James is a four-time NBA Champion who has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Comments / 0