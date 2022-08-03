U.S. ITC Investigates Video Device Makers Over Alleged Patent Violations -Statement

Read on money.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
US News and World Report
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
US News and World Report
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
US News and World Report
UK Says Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Strongholds Pressures Russia's Resupply Logistics
(Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday. Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phone Arena
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan
(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
US News and World Report
Morgan Stanley to Pay $200 Million to Resolve U.S. Record-Keeping Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $200 million to U.S. regulators to resolve investigations into its record-keeping practices, it said on Friday. The bank will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission $75 million to resolve probes into employee communications on messaging platforms that had not been approved by the company, it said in a filing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RS Recommends: Samsung’s ‘Reserve’ Promo Gets You First Dibs On Devices Before They Even Launch
Click here to read the full article. Samsung has had a steady release of new devices over the past year including the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Watch4. Now, the brand is gearing up for a brand new series of launches, set to unveil at the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Eager to find out what the popular tech company has in store and earn some in-store credit while you’re at it? Here’s what you need to know. What Is Samsung Unpacked? Similar to Apple’s Keynote events, Samsung’s biannual “Galaxy Unpacked” event is an opportunity for fans to get a...
Intel Kills Off Exotic Packaging For Core i9-12900K, Core i9-10980XE
Intel has killed off its exotic packaging for the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-10980XE, replacing them with smaller boxes found in its non-flagship models.
Ars Technica
Samsung and iFixit launch repair program for flagship phones and tablets
Hot on the heels of Google and iFixit launching a parts store about a month ago, Samsung and iFixit's self-repair program is now live, too. iFixit hosts an official Samsung parts store that Samsung says sells parts "at the same pricing offered to our affiliated repair providers." The repair site now has a series of official repair guides written in the usual excellent style, and Samsung will start selling parts and iFixit tools in its retail locations.
US News and World Report
U.S. Must Rectify Mistakes on Taiwan After Pelosi Visit - Chinese Embassy Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday. Jing Quan, a minister of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
China Scolds G7 Foreign Ministers Over Taiwan Statement
BEIJING (Reuters) - China scolded foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for telling Beijing not to use a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as "pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait". China responded to Pelosi's visit to...
US News and World Report
White House: China's Actions Around Taiwan Are 'Provocative, Irresponsible'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that China's actions in and around the Taiwan Strait were provocative and irresponsible after Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island. "These activities are a significant escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo....
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Phone Arena
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
The Moto Razr 2022 is almost here and some people can almost taste it. Others, on the other hand, have the privilege of actually being able to reserve one. That’s right - Motorola has opened the reservations for the Razr 2022 via JD.com, a popular Chinese retailer. This bit of information was first covered in an article by GSMArena.
US News and World Report
China Stresses Ties With Southeast Asia in Cambodia Meeting
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed his country's efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries at a meeting Thursday with their foreign ministers, which came as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang's talks with top diplomats from the Association...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement
While Samsung is gearing up for its next major announcement, let’s talk a bit about the company’s plans after the launch of its big market hitters, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Although profit margins are much smaller for budget-friendly smartphones in comparison with flagships, the Galaxy A and M series remain a big part of the company’s mobile business.
US News and World Report
China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
US News and World Report
N.Korea Says Will 'Never Tolerate' U.S. Accusation of Its Nuclear Programme
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea warned it will "never tolerate" the United States' criticism of the isolated country's nuclear programme, calling Washington the "kingpin of nuclear proliferation" and saying it would not allow any encroachment of its sovereign rights. North Korea has conducted missile tests at an unprecedented pace this...
Comments / 0