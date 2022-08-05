ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Outside Lands brings diverse lineup to Golden Gate Park

By Dave Pehling
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seQL4_0h3njlIh00

Attendees gather for first day of Outside Lands 03:36

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Finally able to present its thirteenth edition after a long COVID delay, the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival will once again bring top-flight bands, internationally known DJs and world-class cuisine, beer and wine to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for a marathon Halloween weekend party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVXFd_0h3njlIh00
Post Malone performs at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago. Jake Barlow/CBS News

Since its inception in 2008, Outside Lands has earned a deserved reputation as one of the country's best summer music celebrations. Due to repeat delays from the pandemic that forced the 2020 edition of the festival to be postponed, last year's edition of the festival was held on Halloween weekend for the first time. This year, Outside Lands returns to its traditional early August dates with the party kicking off Friday, Aug. 5th, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7th.

While there are no COVID-19 safety rules this year, the festival is still advising attendees to mask up in close quarters, especially when in enclosed areas like the dance tents. Additional tips on how to get to Golden Gate Park and additional answers to frequently asked questions about the festival are available on the Outside Lands website . Additionally, BART put together an online transit guide to help attendees, as has the SFMTA for those using Muni to get to the park .

Since its inception in 2008, Outside Lands has been one of the most hotly anticipated major concert events in California every year. Boasting a diverse line-up that includes headliners like groundbreaking R&B singer SZA , local pop-punk heroes Green Day and hip-hop favorite Post Malone along with such notable acts as modern soul, hip-hop, electronic and global groove maestros Lil Uzi Vert, Hiatus Kaiyote , Disclosure , Jack Harlow, Kali Uchis , Larry June . Illenium, Pusha T, and Baby Tate as well as indie-rock acts Phoebe Bridgers , Best Coast , Mac DeMarco , Weezer , Wet Leg , Mitski , Dominic Fike and Mt. Joy . The festival is also hosting a string of night shows starting on Thurssday at smaller venues in San Francisco, including intimate sets from Bridgers, DeMarco, Best Coast and 100 Gecs.

While some of the electronic acts will be performing on main stages, the festival hosts not one but two dance areas: perennial favorite The House which presents local DJs ( Ren the Vinyl Archeologist and perennial attraction Motion Potion ) and international talents like rechristened hip-hop greats the Far Side (formerly known as the Pharcyde and featuring three of the four original members), Noizu , Franc Moody , and Sioban Bell and the return of the SOMA Tent, which will present Claude Von Stroke , TOKIMONSTA , Major League DJz, Anna, Ameme , and DJ Minx .

The festival also brings back Grass Lands this year, a curated cannabis experience on the southern end of the Polo Field. The 21-and-over area was the first of its kind at an American music festival in 2018. In keeping with California's legalization of recreational marijuana products, the area will offer a variety of vendors discussing products and other educational activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rq2m_0h3njlIh00
Outside Lands: Food also takes the spotlight at weekend music festival 02:44

The culinary side of Outside Lands has come to garner nearly as much attention as the music over the years as the festival has continued to expand the range of food offerings, culinary demonstrations and specialized areas. In addition to the long-standing cornucopia of food trucks and restaurants represented across the festival grounds as part of A Taste of the Bay Area , Outside Lands also features designated beverage areas Cocktail Magic , Wine Lands and Beer Lands. The festival will offer up another full schedule of appearances at the GastroMagic Stage , a demonstration and performance space that has proven to be extremely popular. For more info on what else is going on at Outside Lands including how to buy tickets, visit the official website .

Outside Lands 2022
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7, 12 p.m. $175-$4,699
Golden Gate Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Restaurant debuts New Orleans-inspired muffulettas at Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the biggest highlights of Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park is the food. Among the 90 eateries represented was one booth bringing a taste a New Orleans to San Francisco. Sandy's, which started as a pop-up in San Francisco, is debuting it's version of the muffuletta, a popular New Orleans staple, at this year's festival.It's a giant sandwich shaped like a burger and cut like a pizza."My partner and I both lost our jobs during the pandemic and so we're not somebody that just sits around. We're always trying to be creative. We like to work...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Kali Uchis
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area music legends Taj Mahal, Phil Lesh to close out Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- This Sunday and next Sunday, two Bay Area artists will perform at the Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco. Fans will enjoy the sounds of blues and psychedelic rock by musicians influenced by the rich Bay Area culture.At 80 years old, Taj Mahal has been making music his way for six decades.The Harlem-born musician calls Berkeley home, and on Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning blues and roots artist will take the Stern Grove stage."He's most known for blues but he sort of expands out into different genres and styles of music and I think that's what he's known...
48hills.org

Why SF’s downtown is not coming back

Karen Chapple, an eminent professor of urban planning who has worked in SF, taught at UC Berkeley, and is now at the University of Toronto, explained in the Chron July 30 why downtown San Francisco remains so empty after the pandemic. Her analysis is exactly right—and completely misses the political...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Electronic Dance Music#Golden Gate Park#Localevent#Local Life#Cbs News#Bart
SFist

Sunday Links: 2022 World Dog Surfing Championship Draws Hundreds to Linda Mar Beach for All the Canine Fun

Large crowds gathered at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday morning for the World Dog Surfing Championship. Bipeds and quadrupeds took to the choppy waters off the aforenoted beach starting at 9 a.m. yesterday to ride waves... and, by proxy, produce feel-good content that's still flooding social media; a "yappy hour" event, pet adoptions (courtesy of a on-site dog rescue), and a canine costume contest rounded out the occasion. [Chronicle]
PACIFICA, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland rapper Bryce Savoy pays homage to his late grandmother in new music video

Bryce Savoy has been making music since he was a kid growing up in East Oakland. When he was 11, his late uncle Gregory Savoy “G-Nut” Brown III had him rap his first lyrics in a studio. From there he was hooked on making music. At the same time he was falling in love with hip-hop, his grandmother, Isabelle Payne-Brown, who lived with Savoy and his mom in the same home encouraged Savoy to pray with her and develop his sense of faith in a higher power.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Famed welder creates menagerie of metal instruments in his West Berkeley workshop

Finding Pete Engelhart’s workshop feels a little like stumbling into that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory scene where Gene Wilder ushers the golden ticket gang into Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Room. But instead of a bucolic candyland, Engelhart dwells in a fantastical realm that he’s populated with a metallic menagerie of snails, blossom bells, garrapatas, crashers, agogos, and reco recos.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Longtime 49ers photographer Michael Zagaris chronicles Bay Area sports, music history

SANTA CLARA -- When the San Francisco 49ers take the field for their first preseason game this week, on the sidelines again will be team photographer Michael Zagaris.  Zagaris, also known as "Z,"  has been photographing the NFL for 60 years, including decades with the 49ers."I think my contribution has been much as a historian," Zagaris said. "Basically, holding up a mirror and, for the most part, letting the pictures tell the story."The photos and the stories are now contained in a coffee table book called Field of Play which is due out in October.  It spans the decades of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy