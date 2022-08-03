ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.10), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $0 .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Shares Jump Despite Missing Analyst Estimates

Online vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is up 34% Friday despite its lackluster second-quarter earnings report, which missed
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Beats on Revenue

Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) Reports $6,315 of Operating Earnings/share, revenue of $76.2B

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported Q1 EPS of -$29,754 per A share or -$19.84 per B share, and $6,315/A share of operating earnings, vs. the analyst estimate of $4,756.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $73.71 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AdvanSix (ASIX) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.30, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $557.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance

Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.28, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $111.49 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services (USWS) Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it is executing a reverse stock split, effective August 4, 2022. Holders of the Company's Class A common stock will receive 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares of Class A common stock. The reverse stock split will not modify any rights or preferences of the Company's stockholders, nor will it alter any stockholders' percentage interest in the Company. No fractional shares of Class A common stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive one full share of post-split Class A common stock. The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company's Class A common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol USWS and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022 under a new CUSIP number 91274U 309.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Trimble (TRMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $941.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $928.95 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Telus (TU) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.34, Cdn$0.05 better than the analyst estimate of Cdn$0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.37 billion versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$4.46 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gray Television (GTN) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $868 million versus the consensus estimate of $854.47 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $101 million versus the consensus estimate of $105.22 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Misses Q2 EPS by 16c

Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
STOCKS

