Economy

BBC

The sleepless nights of Mykolaiv and Griner jailed - round-up

How do you sleep in a city that has been under almost constant Russian bombardment for 161 days and counting?. That is one of the questions the BBC's Andrew Harding asked when he went to Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine. "Sleep? Not much," said the hotel manager one morning, her face...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Manufacturing’s coming home: UK fashion boss champions ‘reshoring’

On a hot summer’s day in Derbyshire, Christopher Nieper is worried about getting cloth from Shanghai to his factory in the former mining town of Alfreton. For three months over the spring and early summer he had a container full of fabric stuck in the port of Shanghai while the Chinese city was locked down because of Covid. Eventually, to avoid waiting any longer, he paid an extra €5,000 (£4,200) to have it air freighted, first to France, and then on to the East Midlands.
BUSINESS
BBC

Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election

Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
ELECTIONS
The Drive

Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch

Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Taiwan tensions: China halts co-operation with US on key issues

China is halting co-operation with the US in several key areas including climate change, military talks and efforts to combat international crime. The new measures follow a trip to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation led by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi. China, which also announced it was sanctioning Ms Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS

