Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says Ukraine
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops.
Russia-Ukraine war ‘about to enter new phase’ as Russian forces gather in the south, UK intelligence warns – as it happened
UK’s Ministry of Defence says troop build-up could be in anticipation of Ukrainian counter-offensive or for a new assault
The sleepless nights of Mykolaiv and Griner jailed - round-up
How do you sleep in a city that has been under almost constant Russian bombardment for 161 days and counting?. That is one of the questions the BBC's Andrew Harding asked when he went to Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine. "Sleep? Not much," said the hotel manager one morning, her face...
Manufacturing’s coming home: UK fashion boss champions ‘reshoring’
On a hot summer’s day in Derbyshire, Christopher Nieper is worried about getting cloth from Shanghai to his factory in the former mining town of Alfreton. For three months over the spring and early summer he had a container full of fabric stuck in the port of Shanghai while the Chinese city was locked down because of Covid. Eventually, to avoid waiting any longer, he paid an extra €5,000 (£4,200) to have it air freighted, first to France, and then on to the East Midlands.
Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election
Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Ukraine Situation Report: Rumors Swirl Around Macedonian Su-25 Delivery
Despite the unconfirmed reports, where exactly the Macedonian Su-25 jets are at this point in time is unclear. But we do know they’re gone.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Russia Claims it 'Destroyed' HIMARS—What We Do Know, What We Don't
The U.S.-sourced weapons system is touted as a "game-changer" in the conflict, but has Russia taken down any of them? Newsweek Fact Check looked at the claims.
Russia Says Forces Have Destroyed Platoon of U.S. HIMARS and Alder Systems
Moscow has made a number of recent claims about striking the U.S. supplied systems, although the reports have been contested.
Pentagon Confirms Russian Strike Targeting Syria Rebels With Ties to U.S.
The Russian military said it "identified and destroyed a group of militants of the terrorist group 'Liwa Shuhada al-Qaryatayn'" operating out of a U.S. base.
Ukraine Situation Report: F-22 Raptors Arrive In Poland
The F-22 Raptor fighter jets will provide a major upgrade for NATO’s air shielding mission spanning from the Baltic to the Black Sea.
As Ukraine and Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pakistan Envoy Warns of Another Crisis
"There's this continuing spell of inattention, which makes Kashmir a blind spot for the international community," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
Russians Shield from HIMARS Using Pyramidal Radar Reflectors: Intelligence
Britain's Ministry of Defence said that Russia had responded to Kyiv's forces targeting bridges by Kherson.
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
Ukraine under pressure in east as NATO chief says Russia must not win
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war.
Russia-Installed Kherson Official Hospitalized as Kyiv Wages Offensive
In March, Volodymyr Saldo said "Kherson is Ukraine" but a month later he was made head of the Russian-controlled regional administration.
Taiwan tensions: China halts co-operation with US on key issues
China is halting co-operation with the US in several key areas including climate change, military talks and efforts to combat international crime. The new measures follow a trip to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation led by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi. China, which also announced it was sanctioning Ms Pelosi...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
