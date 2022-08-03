Traverse City Most Affordable Place to Retire in U.S.

Read on witl.com
Open-water swimming in Grand Traverse Bay: A meditative escape from our busy world
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Well before the daily throng of tourists hit the beaches, local open-water swimmers hit the water at sunrise to soak up the beauty of Grand Traverse Bay. For Ashlea Walter, open-water swimming in Traverse City is a way to connect with nature and her friends. They often swim from East Bay Park, and they catch up as they put on their wetsuits and swim buoys and wade into the lake.
fox2detroit.com
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Sunset Park
A partial body contact advisory is in place for Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County after recent water samples showed elevated levels of E. coli. Sunset Park, located at 635 E. Front St. in Traverse City, tested at 770 E. coli/100ml, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department. The threshold for declaring an advisory is 300 E. coli/100ml.
interlochenpublicradio.org
A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers
Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed “science nerds” peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there’s hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region’s agricultural landscape for the better.
glenarborsun.com
Leelanau picker presents Vintage Leland
Longtime Leelanau County resident, Kris Noble, unveils her 50-year collection of one-of-a-kind wares at her recently launched upscale resell and consignment shop in Leland. Vintage Leland showcases a combination of vintage picks and consigned items from around the area. Noble consigns, buys, and sells everything from artwork to housewares, clothing,...
One of Sleeping Bear’s most popular trails will have construction closures
EMPIRE, MICH. -- The popular Empire Bluff trail at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will undergo rehabilitation work in the coming weeks, impacting some visitor access. Park officials today announced on Facebook that during the next six to eight weeks, maintenance crews will complete extensive rehabilitation along the trail.
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: Serenity Now In Northport (Under $380K)
Looks like a cottage, lives like a home. This bungalow in Northport (11920 N. Foxview Dr., Northport; $379,900) is the spot to drink in the panoramic views of Lake Michigan, North and South Manitou Islands, Pyramid Point and the Crib from the large, plentiful windows. Sunsets don’t get any better.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
Changing Boundaries But a Familiar Candidate for 104th State House
Redistricting is also impacting the 104th State House District. Right now it’s just Grand Traverse County, but the winner this fall will represent people in parts of six different counties. In the GOP Primary, incumbent John Roth narrowly defeated Republican challenger Katie Kniss by a margin of 52-48. Roth...
WNEM
Epoxy seal applied to 9 bridges in Roscommon, Ogemaw counties
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has epoxy sealed the decks of nine bridges on I-75 and Rau Road over I-75 in Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. The $486,000 investment will protect the structural integrity and extend the life of the nine bridges. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
9&10 News
44th Boats on the Boardwalk to Start in Traverse City
The Boats on the Boardwalk has been an event people look forward to for more than four decades. This year, the Antique and Classic Boat Society is getting together the best crop of vintage boats to look at. They come and line up along the Boardman River, and community members...
wnmufm.org
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
Inside The Kitchen at FrankZ in Frankfort
“A line out the door for ten hours, a busy day for us now is 3,500 or 4,000 people,” said the owner of FrankZ, Joey Barcheski. But for a well-oiled machine like this Frankfort restaurant, you’ll only wait a few minutes. “If I can give them a taste...
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
Benzie County votes: Unofficial election results for Aug. 2
How did Benzie County residents vote in the Aug. 2 primary? See the unofficial election results here.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
