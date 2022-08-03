Call Declined: Restaurant In Fort Worth, Texas Bans Cellphone Use

Read on myb106.com
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
Texas has a variety of great bookstores, and some are located here in North Texas. Several local bookstores made the Top 25 list, including Recycled Books Records and CDs in Denton (No. 2) and Fort Worth’s Monkey and Dog Books (No. 3). The top sport went to Recycled Reads in Austin.
Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, August 5, is Bambi!. To learn more about how you can adopt Bambi, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
