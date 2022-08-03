Texas LT Kelvin Banks reportedly looked impressive in first practice

Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks might be close to game ready.

After the media’s first glance at Texas’ fall camp, Horns247’s Jeff Howe took notice of the massive freshman offensive lineman.

Howe had the following to say about Banks.

Texas football returned to the practice field today. Media viewing window is closed. Best on the hoof among newcomers might have been Kelvin Banks, who’s working at left tackle to open camp.

The news is exciting for a handful of reasons. Head coach Steve Sarkisian does not need Kelvin Banks to start, but he does need up to four linemen to emerge as high quality starters alongside Junior Angilau.

Jake Majors and Christian Jones might be among the more fundamentally sound linemen in the run game, but they could improve in pass protection. Hayden Conner has been lauded by the coaching staff dating to last season.

The wealth of talent paired with continued development should yield a strong two-deep roster up front.

If the offensive line can prove reliable, the Texas offense has a chance to be special.