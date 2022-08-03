Read on www.pinstripealley.com
New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview
The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
Dodgers, Mets make post-deadline statements
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets mostly ceded the spotlight at the trade deadline. Then they played like they didn’t need much help. The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6 1/2 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias. Los Angeles wasn’t all that active, The Dodgers took Joey Gallo off the Yankees’ hands but otherwise seemed content to lie low. Then they beat Soto, Manny Machado and the Padres three times by a combined 20-4. Los Angeles has won eight in a row and 30 of its last 35.
Pinstripe Alley
Cashman Was Hosed
As usual, Cashman settled for second best. Castillo would have been better by far than Montas -- who threw batting practice today. Benintendi finally got a few hits, but none with men on base. Trevino walked in a run at a critical juncture, and Effross torched the game in the 8th.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22
ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Cardinals 4: Missed chances, blown lead doom Bombers to loss
If you were to be given a box score of this game with everything visible except the runs, you would probably think the Yankees won this game fairly easily. They outhit the Cardinals 10-5 and drew five walks. Several members of the heart of the order had multi-hit games, including Aaron Judge, Matt Carpenter, and Josh Donaldson. Although there were no home runs, that still seems like a pretty good recipe for an above average offensive game.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/22
It’s been just five days since the Yankees sent Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis, but as fate would have it, the lefty’s first start in a different uniform will come today against the Yankees. It’s sure to be a surreal sight, Montgomery in the Cardinals’ white and red staring down the likes of Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres.
Pinstripe Alley
Ranking the last 10 Yankees trade deadlines
On the heels of an exciting trade deadline, the effects of which can’t yet really be known, memories and feelings of past deadlines have been at the forefront of my head. What better exercise for this moment than to rank the last 10 deadlines for the Yankees?. These rankings...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Verlander drops zeroes on Guardians
The Yankees and Mariners were off yesterday after the conclusion of their three-game set in the Bronx on Wednesday, but the rest of the primary American League foes were in action, including at least one matchup of possible playoff opponents. Here’s how they did. Houston Astros 6 (69-38), Cleveland...
Pinstripe Alley
Harrison Bader will fill a hole the Yankees have had for years
The Jordan Montgomery trade was genuinely a shocker. In my opinion, he had been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in Major League Baseball since the beginning of 2021. He has command of all his pitches. His upside isn’t sexy, but there is much value to be had in pitcher who can put up 2.5-3.5 WAR with reliability. He was drafted by the team and came up through the minor leagues as a pleasant surprise. He was easy to root for.
