ATLANTIC CITY CONVENTION CENTER HOSTS LARGEST SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIBLES EVENT IN US

World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
New Jersey Monthly
Is Atlantic City Finally On a Roll?
Cool and Atlantic City have perhaps been mutually exclusive terms since the days Frank Sinatra held court at the 500 Club more than a half-century ago. One of America’s first playgrounds, Atlantic City seemed an abyss in the ’70s before it was propped up by casino gambling. Later, the chain-smoking octogenarian stumbling around penny slot machines after seeing a long-past-its-prime classic rock band became a common and unfortunate sight in Atlantic City.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
JamBase
Phish Tour 2022 – Atlantic City Night 1: Setlist, Recap & The Skinny
Phish took it down to the shore to launch a three-night run in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday. The concert on the beach was full of location-appropriate songs with highlights including a monster late set “Sigma Oasis” which heralded a second set bursting with outstanding jams. Phish...
livemusicblog.com
Phish Kicks Off Atlantic City Run on Beach Boardwalk [SETLIST/STREAM]
Phish continues their Summer 2022 tour tonight with the first of three shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey right on the infamous beach boardwalk. You can tune into the live webcam from the boardwalk for a look at the wooks assembling for the show or tune into LivePhish for your own paid webcast from the show.
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss It
HQ2 Beachclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) On Sunday, August 7, HQ in Atlantic City will be hosting Tiësto. Yes, THE Tiësto. The North Beach casino will be hosting a series of artists over the weekend in a festival to benefit Lucy the Elephant.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
shorelocalnews.com
Marathon Swimmers set to participate in the 56th Around the Island Swim
The directors of the 3rd Annual Jim Whelan Open Water Festival, featuring the 56th Around the Island® Swim, have announced the competitor lineup for the legendary open water marathon swim taking place on Tuesday August 9, 2022, which starts and ends in Atlantic City, NJ. This year’s lineup features...
Rollerskating and Skating Boarding is Illegal in This Jersey Shore Town
OCEAN CITY, NJ – If your idea of a Jersey Shore vacation includes lacing up...
Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs? It may depend on what the definition of “outdoors” is. For more than two years, many casino workers have been pushing for the enactment of a state law that would ban smoking inside Atlantic City’s nine casinos — virtually the only workplaces in New Jersey where indoor smoking is still allowed. A bill that would end smoking in the casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature for months and has yet to have a hearing — even though more than half the entire state Legislature has signed onto it as sponsors or co-sponsors. An identical bill introduced last year suffered the same fate, languishing without action.
Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
Readers Select – Best Appetizers In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Thank you to our readers, listeners, friends and family for taking the time to submit your favorite appetizers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. You have provided us with your selections that prove just how incredible the food and beverage restaurants are in Southern New Jersey. Our list and accompanying...
Somers Point, NJ Gateway Playhouse Presenting Young Star Quality
The Gateway Playhouse Theater in Somers Point is a profoundly, most important outlet for the performing arts. Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, begins the culmination of a summer Gateway to the Arts camp, which took place at Gateway Playhouse Theater. More than 100 children from Atlantic and Cape May Counties...
shorelocalnews.com
Absecon Island to Become Much More Electric Vehicle Friendly
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) announced that grant funds will be provide to Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Longport for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The EV Tourism program provides funding for chargers at tourist locations across the state. This program provides a $2,000 incentive and up to...
shorelocalnews.com
What’s Happening In Ocean City
Sand Sculpting and Twins Contests Highlight Week of Family Fun. The 59th annual Boardwalk Art Show will be held Friday through Sunday (August 5 to 7) on the boardwalk between Seventh Street and 11th Street. More than 50 artists from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York will exhibit and...
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.
njarts.net
TidalWave country music festival in Atlantic City announces schedule
Joining the annual Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, which debuted in 2021, the TidalWave Music Festival — taking place on two stages on the Atlantic City beach, Aug. 12-14 — gives New Jersey its second major country music festival (or its third, if you count the long-running Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Woodstown).
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
playnj.com
Beach Concerts Take Atlantic City Spotlight This Month
The exciting Atlantic City beach concert season is officially here. The iconic band Phish returns to the AC beach this weekend, while the three-day TidalWave Music Festival begins on Aug. 12. Music fans are in luck, as there are six total days of beach concerts available over the next two...
