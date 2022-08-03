ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Semi-Truck Driver Who Struck Home, Killing Eight-Month-Old, Had Fainted Behind the Wheel

By Rob Sussman
wnflsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wnflsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash

An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, WI
Accidents
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident

One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wnflsports.com

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool

An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
WINNECONNE, WI
whby.com

Dump truck with bed up crashes into I-41 overpass

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, Wis. — An Interstate 41 overpass is damaged after a dump truck with its bed up crashes into it. The truck struck the Rosehill Road bridge near Kaukauna around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The crash created cracks in the bridge and caused pieces of cement to fall...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WSAW

1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wnflsports.com

Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
FREMONT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy