Flint, MI

wdet.org

Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water

The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
DETROIT, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
FLINT, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw

If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
SAGINAW, MI
1470 WFNT

Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend

Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Under the Radar Michigan Coming to the Temple Theatre

The Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau is hosting an early premier of an episode of “Under the Radar Michigan” at the Temple Theatre in on Thursday, August 25. “Under the Radar Michigan” visits attractions all over the state and airs on public television stations. The...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers

LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
abc12.com

Curfew imposed for a large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks. Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through 20 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.
FLINT, MI

