Murfreesboro Champy’s Chicken Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary on Aug. 20

Local Baby: Nashville Introduces Children to the Culture of Nashville
Let your little one experience the culture of Nashville with Local Baby: Nashville, a fun-to-flip and easy-to-read children’s book written by Nancy Ellwood that encourages families to explore Music City. Mary Reaves Uhles’ bright and fun illustrations take the readers to see a performance at the Ryman Auditorium, watch...
August 2022
National Guard members from across the country compete in swimming, shooting, survival skills in Tennessee. Tall Tennessee Falls sits just off historic state roadway. Get to know the Middle of Tennessee. Diverse works by five local writers. Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Better Business Bureau encouraging businesses to...
The Work of Frank Caperton: Murfreesboro Loses Beloved Photographer, Historian and Community Supporter
Frank Caperton did a phenomenal job documenting Murfreesboro life over the years. Active in the Rutherford County Historical Society, Frank loved local history a great deal, and he did his part to leave a hefty contribution to the historical record of our town. Often seen at local community events, fundraisers...
Local Authors and Their Diverse Works: A Look at Some Recently Released Books by Murfreesboro Writers
There are stories to tell everywhere, and Murfreesboro is certainly no exception. While not every good story will be published, many authors with connections to Middle Tennessee and Murfreesboro have seen their writing make it into book form. Here are just a few recent releases from the group of local...
At Flying Chicken Station, Find Steamed Buns, Wings, Lo Mein, Burgers, Fish and Boba Tea
Located in the Marathon gas station at the corner of Old Fort Parkway and Thompson Lane, a restaurant known as Flying Chicken Station cooks up various Asian selections as well as fried wings, chicken tenders, fish and shrimp, and even burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and more. Call it elevated gas station...
