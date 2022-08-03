Designer-Decorated Home In Bridgehampton Horse Country Gets $10.75 Million

Read on www.27east.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York Exclusive
cottagesgardens.com
John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Retreat Awaits a Buyer After His Family Edits the Price Tag
You might expect to find classic books while strolling into shops in Sag Harbor, but did you know you could buy John Steinbeck’s waterfront escape? Steinbeck’s family members listed his Sag Harbor retreat in February of last year for $17.9 million and edited the price tag to $16.75 million last August. Staying steady at the same ask for a whole year now, it’s still looking for a buyer.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
thechronicle.news
Inked: Current LI actual property offers
Zuess Spartan Corp. leased 1,515 sq. ft of workplace house at 3505 Veterans Memorial Freeway in Ronkonkoma. Michael Zere of Zere Actual Property Providers represented the tenant, whereas landlord J&L Traders LLC was self-represented within the lease transaction. 1500 Previous Nation Highway, Westbury. RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge leased 4,297...
27east.com
EAST QUOGUE
EAST QUOGUE-- Totally renovated, finely furnished, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Cottage by the bay. Serene, quiet, private, direct access to bay with private dock. Washer/ Dryer. $7,500. Email.
therealdeal.com
Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M
The seller of a five-acre property in Bridgehampton knows a little something about letting go. Divorce lawyer Irving Shafran parted with his Hamptons property for around $45 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shafran and his late wife, book editor Judith Shafran, purchased the property in 2004 for $10 million.
At their Bridgehampton estate, Kenneth and Maria Fishel host Hamptons Polo 2022
Two weekends in a row, Maria and Kenneth Fishel hosted an exclusive Pre-Polo Cocktail Party at their Bridgehampton, NY estate. As guests mingled before watching the first of two Hamptons Polo matches, the Fishel family hosted a lively soiree. Attendees were encouraged to wear stylish hats as a tribute to the classic values of the sport.
momcollective.com
Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants
Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
27east.com
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day
Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
Soak up every second of summertime at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches
Silly Lily has been in business for over 80 years on Long Island.
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?
It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
longisland.com
Nappi’s Nook Opens in Nesconset
Getting high praise for its service and food, Nappi’s Nook is the newest spot for brunch in Nesconset. The menu is loaded with savory dishes like their Avo BST omelet, which is avocado, bacon, spinach, tomato, and cheddar cheese ($16.50), the Nappi Frittata, with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and basil drizzle ($16.50), the San Fran, made from plant-based eggs, vegan mozzarella, avocado, roasted peppers, homefries, and multigrain panini ($16), and the staff favorite Poor Man Steak & Egg, made with brisket, short rib, chuck burger, egg, bacon, cheese, and shrimp hash ($19).
Day two of Sayville Summerfest to take place today
Today is the second day of the Sayville Summerfest, and it is sure to be a way to get some family summer fun.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt
The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection
Details are beginning to emerge about the Hamptons rental property where two sisters were killed in a fire this week. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but an official with the Town of Southampton said Wednesday that no valid rental permit was on file for the house in Noyack, Newsday reported.
islipbulletin.net
Alive by the Bay
On Tuesday, July 26, downtown Bay Shore was blocked off from 5 to 9 p.m. for Alive by the Bay, an arts, music, dining, and entertainment event that is free for the community. The night featured music from Captain Jack, Tim Mooney and Friends, and Rich Mahogany and Kyle Fitzpatrick. The next and final Alive by the Bay will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a rain date of Aug. 23.
NBC New York
Sisters Die in Vacation Rental Home Fire in Southampton
Two sisters died when a raging fire engulfed a Southampton home that their family had apparently been renting for a summer vacation, authorities say. The young women were staying at a home on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, with their parents -- Lewis Wiener, 60, and Alisa Wiener, 52 -- and 23-year-old brother, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
