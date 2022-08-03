Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge

Read on www.knoe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation. Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. According to arrest...
KNOE TV8
LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations. The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from a qualifying arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.
KNOE TV8
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
Comments / 0