Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Vanessa Bryant takes issue with tweet about DeMar DeRozan
Vanessa Bryant had some issues with Nike after her late husband Kobe died in a tragic helicopter accident, but the two sides eventually worked out an agreement. With Nike still manufacturing Kobe sneakers, Vanessa wants to make sure it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend remains the face of the apparel line.
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Quote Tweets Antonio Brown
Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
This Heat-Knicks Trade Sends Cam Reddish To Miami
Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come to fruition is tantalizing. With that said, you can miss other opportunities waiting for that to happen. That’s especially relevant in the NBA. Some young players don’t impact winning, but it’s clear that they have...
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Kyle Kuzma On The Lakers' 2020 Championship: “I’m On LeBron James’ Team, You Don’t Wanna Let Somebody Down That Cares So Much About Winning.”
Young NBA swingman Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career so far. With the Lakers, in particular, he had a lot of ups and downs over the years, going from the ultimate high of winning a title to being traded after failing to live up to expectations. While Kuz is...
Are The Cavaliers Interested In Bringing Back LeBron James?
When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in 2018, it was clear the franchise was in for a long rebuilding process. Fortunately, that rebuilding process so far hasn’t been as painful as many thought it would. In Darius Garland, the Cavs already possess a bona...
Lakers News: NBA Expert Gives Lakers Lowly Spot in Latest Power Rankings
Zach Harper of The Athletic isn't high on the Lakers offseason additions to supplement Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
