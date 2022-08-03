Read on www.sandiegomagazine.com
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 5-7 – Ales & Art
Life is a cabaret, old chum, so why not stroll from stage to stage, booth to booth or brewer to brewer to enjoy music, art and sips this San Diego weekend?. Staycations are a thing this expensive summer, so dip into others cultures with:. Tiki Oasis, touted as the world’s...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name
The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
sandiegoville.com
Cucina Urbana Founder To Bring Gold Finch Jewish Deli To San Diego's La Jolla
The founder of San Diego Italian food destination Cucina Urbana is bringing a modern Jewish delicatessen named Gold Finch to La Jolla. Over the past 27 years, Tracy Borkum's Urban Kitchen Group - which operates Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill, Cucina Sorella in Kensington, Artifact at Mingei, and Cucina Enoteca locations in Del Mar, Irvine, and Newport Beach - has earned a reputation as a leader in the Southern California hospitality industry. Earlier this year, Urban Kitchen Group acquired Waters Fine Foods Cafe in Bay Park, which is being used as a new catering and commissary kitchen. Tracy Borkum, who grew up in London's Jewish neighborhoods, and Chef Partner Tim Kolanko will also bring market-inspired and modern coastal cooking to downtown La Jolla with the opening of The Kitchen at the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.
thelog.com
A Really A-peeling Festival; Downtown Chula Vista Hosts Lemon Festival
CHULA VISTA— This festival has some zest. On Aug. 13, Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will play host to the 25th Annual Lemon Festival. The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., is a tribute to the city’s agricultural history. In the 1920s,...
ranchosantafereview.com
Aug. 4: Upcoming local and regional events
Ovation Theatre returns to Palomar College with ‘The Addams Family’. Ovation Theatre presents the musical comedy “The Addams Family” Aug 5-7 and Aug 12-14 at at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, San Marcos. A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, “The Addams...
sandiegomagazine.com
Best Of San Diego: Food & Drink
The man-made pontoon boat wonderland known as Lake San Marcos has distinct midlife-spring break vibes, and Amalfi Cucina Italiana has the catbird’s seat of the suburban oasis. Owned by four Italian friends, Amalfi leans on the cooking of six- time World Pizza Champion, Marcello Avitabile. If joy is your thing, get the artichokes and the fried eggplant with burrata.
NBC San Diego
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
NBC San Diego
Decades-Themed Free Roller Skating Nights Are Back at Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego
Roller skaters decked out in bell bottoms, chevron prints and love beads will be grooving to the Bee Gees and taking over a block of the Gaslamp Quarter this Sunday -- and every Sunday until the end of September for Gaslamp Skate Sundays. The events takes place on 5th and...
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
NBC San Diego
Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach
Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores. “That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across...
sandiegomagazine.com
Best of San Diego: Retail
A little haven of thoughtful, Instagram-worthy home goods and gifts, like handmade candles, aesthetic cards, jewelry, and plants. Brittany Peña and Lacy Bird co-own the woman-owned boutique in La Mesa Village. Everything sold in the store is—you guessed it—made in small batches. Goth Shop. The Floral Craft.
thevistapress.com
2022 San Diego Festival of Arts
Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
sandiegomagazine.com
Best of San Diego: For the Kids
Cook for our kids? In this inflation? If you’re old enough to say the food, you’re old enough to cook it, my little friend. With griddles at every table and a multitude of flavored batters brought out in squeeze bottles, Flap Your Jacks is basically the Turf Club for tykes. Now we just need them to open a Stir Your Risotto or a Confit Your Duck and really see what these kids can do for us.
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Barbecue Destination Iron Pig Alehouse To Become New Concept Salsa & Smoke
Pacific Beach's 8-year-old barbecue destination Iron Pig Alehouse has shuttered and reopen next week as Salsa & Smoke, a new bar & restaurant specializing in "smoked meats and Mexican eats." In fall 2014, Louise Kelly, Kenny Casciato and Brigette O'Donovan opened Iron Pig Alehouse in the heart of San Diego's...
