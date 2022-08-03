The most impressive USGA winning streak you didn’t know about comes to an end in Alaska

Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO