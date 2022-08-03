News: Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts (CCTA) Announces 50th Anniversary Gala

Read on mdtheatreguide.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com
We Give Black Fest to celebrate culture, food and community from Aug. 19-21
Later this month, CLLCTIVLY will host We Give Black Fest, a celebration of culture, social change, and uplifting Baltimore’s Black-led organizations through fundraising and community. The Baltimore social change organization has partnered with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest to put on two events in one place to celebrate National...
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
WTOP
‘Summer of Soul’ standout group The 5th Dimension rocks Rams Head in Annapolis
They were a standout in Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. This Sunday, The 5th Dimension rocks Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis, Maryland. “We have mostly people who grew up with...
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
WTOP
Weasel: ‘We played our music, talked about our politics’; WHFS tribute show this weekend
Jonathan “Weasel” Gilbert says he almost flunked out of American University because he was so focused on working on the school’s on-campus station, “which could only be heard in the dorms and the student union.”. Weasel couldn’t have known he would soon become part of what...
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Queen of the Underground’: Baltimore rapper and DJ Kotic Couture shares how her journey of self-discovery in a small town emboldened her alter ego
On a muggy Friday evening amid the distant fragments of passing conversations and blaring speaker phones emitting from the occasional SUV, Baltimore rapper Kotic Couture clicks her jeweled neon-orange and pink nails as she unravels a bit of her past. We take refuge on a shaded stone bench in front of the Baltimore Museum of Art, where Kotic recently MC’d and has a music video on display.
O's to celebrate 30th anniversary of Oriole Park with 'I Love the 90s' concert series Saturday
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates and we're talking about the '90s, but not the weather.On Saturday, fans can stick around after the game for some live music from Baltimore's own Dru Hill and Smash Mouth as the Birdland Summer Music Series continues with "I Love the 90s.""We can't wait to come and give that Charm City love right back to the city that constantly gives it to us," said Sisqó of Dru Hill.And here's a fun fact you might not know: Sisqó worked at Oriole Park up until Dru Hill signed as a group, doing tasks like handing out bats on bat day."And now we're gonna be singing the hits, knocking out of the park," he said.During the game, DJ Spinderella from the iconic group Salt-N-Pepa will be the celebrity guest DJ. It's all part of the ongoing celebration of the ballpark's 30th anniversary. "It's going to be a huge crowd on Saturday, just trying to celebrate everything that Camden Yards has meant to our fans," said Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications for the Orioles.Baseball, music and a lot of nostalgia.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
foxbaltimore.com
Exciting surprises at Crumbl Cookies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August 4 is National Cookie Day. Kole Powell, Regional Operations Manager of Crumbl Cookies helped us with our cookie craze.
tmpresale.com
Maxwell: The Night Tour at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Maxwell: The Night Tour presale code: This is your best chance to get tickets for Maxwell: The Night Tour before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Maxwell: The Night Tour’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
Summer delight: Fenwick Bakery heating up its famous peach cake
You are craving right now for a “Pig Trough” from Farrell’s. Maybe a “German Chocolate Cake, from Herman’s. How about a “Strawberry Pie," from Haussner’s.
Red Carpet Looks at Baltimore’s ‘Met Gala’
If you have ever seen photos from the over-the-top annual spectacle of fashion that is the Met Gala, you understand the extraordinary level of creativity and craftsmanship put into every annual themed affair. It has a legendary red carpet entrance, where celebrities model their chosen designer with theatrical flair, a performance in itself that captures a global attention and raises necessary funding for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Goodbye Bowie!
We've had such a great time on our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie! Join us next week as we head to National Landing!
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
