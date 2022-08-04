ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Asian Americans--NC's fastest growing ethnic group--say political parties not engaging with them

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5WUE_0h3nMv8400

Jimmy Patel-Nguyen grew up in Charlotte and now lives in Durham. He is the son of Vietnamese refugees who moved to North Carolina after the Vietnam War. Voting is important to him.

"Candidates are not reaching out to Asian American communities in North Carolina," Patel-Nguyen said. "I think right now they're unaware the Asian American population is growing as fast as it is. And also overlooking the voting power we have."

Census data shows that Asians in North Carolina are the state's fastest-growing ethnic group. There has been a 64% increase from 2010 to 2020.

The results of the 2022 Asian American Voter Survey showed more than two-thirds of registered Asian Americans who were surveyed plan to vote, but only half have been contacted by either major party.

Digging deeper, 52% of Asian Americans said they have not been contacted by the Democratic Party in the past year and 60% said they haven't been contacted by the Republican Party.

"Couple of straight-forward reasons. One, they don't have a history of it. They tend to be very tradition-bound, which means they do what worked in the previous election," said David McLennan, Meredith College Political Science professor.

He explained that political parties aren't used to having political power in the Asian community while stating it's something they should overcome if they want to rally the votes of this fast-growing ethnic group.

"They need to recognize all voters matter including the AAPI community," he said. "It can be as simple as going into the neighborhoods where people live. It would be making sure the messaging is not just aimed generically at voters, but certain groups of voters."

Patel-Nguyen suggested that candidates should provide multilingual voter material, which helps those voters feel seen.

"Asian Americans are North Carolinians," said Patel-Nguyen. "When our communities are ignored, there are policies put in place that don't consider our needs and actually do harm and don't serve us."

Jimmy Patel-Nguyen is also the communications director for North Carolina Asian Americans Together . He explained this is the experience of many Asians across the state. Patel-Nguyen believes it's time for candidates to recognize this as there will be several toss-up races for midterm elections this November that will be influenced by the Asian American vote. Here's how he explains his community showcasing its voting power during the primaries.

"A recent election in Fayetteville for City Council and one candidate Mario Benavente won his race by just six votes last week. In Fayetteville there's a long-established and fast growing Asian American community. So without a doubt, that community helped play a role in Mario's narrow win. He's going to be the first Korean American to serve in the Fayetteville city council," said Patel-Nguyen.

ABC11 has reached out to both political parties for reaction but has not yet heard back.

Comments / 2

Related
wraltechwire.com

Henry McKoy, Triangle economist, entrepreneurial leader, and community advocate accepts Presidential appointment

DURHAM – A professor at North Carolina Central University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an entrepreneurial leader. A community leader in charge of a revitalization effort in a historic neighborhood in downtown Durham. And a former official with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and former appointee of the North Carolina Economic Development Board that advocates for equity in workforce development.
FOX8 News

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake […]
ELECTIONS
wfdd.org

ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'

A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
POLITICS
wraltechwire.com

Walden: Should NC offer economic incentives to land corporate investment?

RALEIGH – North Carolina recently received some outstanding economic news. Our state was named “America’s Top State for Business” by a major national media organization, CNBC. This is, indeed, a high honor, and it wasn’t even the only similar such accolade the state landed that week,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

Some North Carolina Abortion Clinics Are Inundated With Out-Of-State Patients

CHARLOTTE — It’s an uncertain time for many women across the country, and in the Carolinas who are in search for access to reproductive healthcare services. It’s been six weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe VS. Wade, and some abortion clinics across North Carolina say they’ve been inundated with women looking for help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#Ethnic Groups#Racism#Vietnamese#Asians#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party
The Richmond Observer

N.C. education leaders defend plan to revamp teacher licensure

RALEIGH — Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
EDUCATION
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina

STACKER – The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York […]
WRAL News

Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
EDUCATION
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy