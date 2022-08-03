BPD Releases Details on North Side Shooting Injuries

The Broome County District Attorney announced two people have pleaded guilty to various crimes and another received a state prison sentence. According to the district attorney, Cory J. Nedley, 20, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 2nd degree after he and another person entered a home in the City of Binghamton in October 2021 with the intent to commit a crime and displayed what appeared to be a gun.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO