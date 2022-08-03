BPD Releases Details on North Side Shooting Injuries

Read on www.wicz.com
Trespass Leads to Discovery of Stolen Car in Norwich
Three people were arrested after a report of trespassing in Norwich on August 3rd. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, three people were found and detained at the location. It was discovered the vehicle the trio used to travel to the residence had been reported stolen from New Hartford...
Criminals Punished in Broome County
The Broome County District Attorney announced two people have pleaded guilty to various crimes and another received a state prison sentence. According to the district attorney, Cory J. Nedley, 20, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 2nd degree after he and another person entered a home in the City of Binghamton in October 2021 with the intent to commit a crime and displayed what appeared to be a gun.
Two Charged With Arson in Delaware County
Two people have been charged with arson after a Delhi property was damaged by fire. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Amanda Nodine of Delhi and Chance Byington of Colchester were arrested and charged after an investigation. Nodine was charged with one count of Arson in the 5th degree,...
Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University
Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
NJ Man Charged With DWI in Delaware County
A New Jersey man is facing several charges, including DWI, after being arrested in Walton, Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Jose A. Juarez-Garrido, of Plainfield, New Jersey, was spotted traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. After a traffic stop...
Broome County Sheriff's Office Seeking Bronx Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Bronx man and is asking Broome County residents for assistance. According to the sheriff's office, they are looking for Ammar H. Ali, who was last known to reside in the Bronx in New York City. The sheriff's office says he's wanted...
Thousands Without Power in Tioga County
Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
A Dream Come True: Seton Catholic's Peep Williams Wins MVP of Under Armour All-American Game
Thanks to her game high 4 goals, along with an assist and 5 draw controls, Priscilla "Peep" Williams earned the Under Armour Senior All-American game MVP last Saturday, while competing in Baltimore, Maryland. "Everyone's looking at me like, lets go, and i was like what, and they said, peep you...
