Manchester Township, NJ

Teen doused in gasoline, threatened with fire during NJ robbery

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly dousing an 18-year-old in gasoline and threatening him with a butane torch in order to rob him, the Manchester Township Police Department announced Tuesday.

Eboni Hester contacted the teenager over snapchat to buy sneakers and clothing, authorities said.

She allegedly held him at torchpoint when the two met in a parking lot by the Dollar General on Route 37 on July 28.

The victim handed over the clothes, sneakers, a cell phone and about $300 cash before Hester fled the scene, according to officials.

Police charged her with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and weapons offenses.

She’s being held at Ocean County Jail ahead of her detention hearing.

Police issued a statement suggesting Manchester residents use the town’s “Safe Exchange Zone” when selling things online.

"As a reminder to the public, Manchester Township has established a 'Safe Exchange Zone' at the Municipal Complex where residents can complete online purchase transactions and make child custodial exchanges," said the MTPD.

