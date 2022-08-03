Now I Understand Why This $150 Ceramic Cookware Set Is Taking the Internet by Storm

When you shop at Aldi, there are a few tricks you need to know. For example, watch out for where prices are located. Oftentimes, the price for an item isn't below it on the shelf, but rather lurking above it. You'll also need to know how to check out since Aldi cashiers are wizards behind the register who will move like lightning as they are ringing up your items. In fact, they can sometimes move too quickly for some shoppers, so if you feel the cashier is going too fast for you, The Mirror offers a tactic to slow them down.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO