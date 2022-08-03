Democrats have slim chance of winning Missouri US Senate seat, expert says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Senate field has been dramatically narrowed down since Tuesday night.

Republican voters chose Attorney General Eric Schmitt while Democratic voters chose Anheuser Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine .

University of Missouri-St. Louis Political Science Chair David Kimball said Republican voters made their job in November easier by electing Schmitt to be their nominee and not former Gov. Eric Greitens.

“Eric Schmitt has won statewide office in Missouri before,” Kimball said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. “He’s been a successful candidate in Missouri politics for now more than ten years, so I think he’ll be very hard to beat.”

Busch Valentine is the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chair and CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

“She’s new to politics. She’s never run for office before, so she’s a first-time candidate,” Kimball said of Busch Valentine. “I think she’s still not very well known in Missouri, so she’s got her job cut out for her for the fall campaign.”

Besides that, Republican John Wood is running as an Independent in the November race. He most recently was a top investigator for the U.S. House committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection. He left his role there to run for this seat. Wood has the endorsement of veteran Republican Jack Danforth.

“But running as an independent in Missouri, the track record for independent third-party candidates is very very dim,” Kimball said.

“Even with a couple million dollars behind him, I just don’t see him getting much more than 5 or 6 percent of the vote probably. Most voters are partisan. They’re very loyal to their party whether it’s the Democratic Party or the Republican Party.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said he’s endorsed Eric Schmitt for the race in November after supporting his opponent Vicky Hartzler, in the primary.

