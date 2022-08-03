Read on www.kentuckytoday.com
Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings
CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs report due, futures rise, DoorDash shares higher
U.S. job growth likely cooled off in July, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades and rising interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market. The Labor Department on Friday morning is releasing its closely watched July jobs report , which is projected to show...
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Earnings Preview For Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si QSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quantum-Si will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Quantum-Si bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings
Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For HCI Group
HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance
Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
Recap: Forma Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was down $0 from the...
Earnings Preview For Performant Financial
Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Frontier Communications Beats Q2 Despite Decline In Q2 Video, Voice Services
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8.7% year-on-year to $1.46 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.45 billion. The growth in consumer fiber broadband was offset by declining subsidy, video, voice, and wholesale services. Consumer revenue was $791 million, a 2.9% decline Y/Y, and...
Qurate Retail Shares Rise On Q2 Revenue Beat
Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decrease of 16% year-on-year to $2.95 billion, beating the consensus of $2.82 billion. eCommerce revenue decreased 17% to $1.8 billion or 61% of total revenue in Q2. The company's QxH revenue decreased 12% in Q2, and QVC International revenue decreased by...
