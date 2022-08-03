WNY Land Conservancy and PFC announce matching gift toward capital campaign

Providence Farm Collective is a nonprofit that supports Black, immigrant, refugee, and low-income farmers in Western New York who cannot otherwise access farmland.

The Western New York Land Conservancy and Providence Farm Collective announced Wednesday a $275,000 matching gift toward a joint capital campaign.

The “Plant the Future of Farming" campaign needs to raise at least $2.3 million by the end of this year, to date $1 million has been raised. The organizations say they need the public to continue to donate to match the gift this year. Each dollar donated will be matched up to $275,000.

Once the $2.3 million goal is met, the Providence Farm Collective will purchase the 37-acre farm in Orchard Park that they currently lease.

"PFC will then add needed facilities, create a farmer directed endowment, and sustain the farm into the future. The Land Conservancy will place a conservation easement on the farm, protecting it forever as farmland," a release says.

According to a release, the matching gift funds are from a host of foundations and individuals, including:

"Save on SP, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Dedrick Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Stephen Still and Terrie Tucker, Joe and Lynne Giroux, and the Black Harvest Fund."

“Planting the Future of Farming is very important to refugees, immigrant and under-resource farmers in Western New York. Its success means access to farmland to build farm businesses. It means this farm will be permanently protected for agriculture. Farmers like me will have a place to call home where we can grow culturally relevant crops, feed community members, and foster connections through shared traditions with our families.”

“Now more than ever it is imperative that we support fresh local food growers like PFC farmers. But it takes a community coming together

to make this campaign successful. We are immensely grateful for these gifts. They are a strong show of support for the role PFC farmers are playing in providing a just, equitable, and sustainable business model to farm here in Western New York.”

- Dao Kamara, Community Engagement Coordinator for PFC- Nancy Smith, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy

If you would like to donate to the campaign, you can donate online here or send a check made payable to “Western New York Land Conservancy” to P.O. Box 471, East Aurora, NY 14052. If you have any questions you can contact (716) 687-1225 or info@wnylc.org

7 News spoke with the nonprofit about its mission in May, you can find that story here .