President orders flags be flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

Read on wyo4news.com
Related
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Crash at 58
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a car crash Wednesday in her home state of Indiana. Three other people were also reportedly killed in the accident. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the news of her death on Twitter. The accident happened near the town of Nappanee and involved two vehicles,...
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday.
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL・
Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?
Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
'I don't agree with her on anything,' California Democrats say of Liz Cheney — as they donate to her race
Republican Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign from Californians — including many Democrats.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
This Trump-backed candidate is vying to defeat Liz Cheney in a heated Republican primary for Wyoming's sole congressional seat
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
ABC News
Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheney targeted in new ad blitz by PAC supporting Trump-endorsed challenger Hageman in Wyoming primary
EXCLUSIVE: An outside group chaired by Donald Trump Jr. is going up with a three-week-long ad blitz in the runup to Wyoming’s August 16 primary in support of Harriet Hageman, the Republican congressional candidate who with former President Donald Trump’s support is primary challenging GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.
Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline
A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
Indiana lawmakers pass anti-abortion bill as protesters chant ‘shame on you’
The governor of Indiana has signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, making Indiana the first state to pass new legislation to severely restrict abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.The bill’s passage in the Republican-controlled legislature also comes on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting an attempt to revoke abortion rights in that state, and after the case of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio – who sought an abortion in Indiana after her state banned abortion – drew international scrutiny.At least 10 states have effectively outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s...
Comments / 0