Tonawanda, NY

Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon at Mid River Marina.

A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.

Family members at the scene confirmed to 7 News that the victim is the 74-year-old owner of the marina.

This is an ongoing investigation, 7 News will provide updates as information becomes available.

