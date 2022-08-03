Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon at Mid River Marina.
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Family members at the scene confirmed to 7 News that the victim is the 74-year-old owner of the marina.
This is an ongoing investigation, 7 News will provide updates as information becomes available.
Comments / 6